homify 360°: Industrial Warehouse Conversion, Whitechapel

Warehouse conversions are a very dominant feature of the specific housing makeup of London, and in particular East London. For many younger people, especially those who are still at the stage of living with flatmates, living in a warehouse is almost a rite of passage. But that is not to say that every warehouse conversion is well executed, or even really liveable; warehouses come with a host of potential problems related to their origins, and can often be more trouble than they’re really worth. Poor insulation, lack of central heating, insufficient private spaces and rooms divided up in a counter-intuitive way are just some of the issues the warehouse-dweller may be unlucky enough to come up against.

For some people, this is all part of the grit of the experience, and it’s an experience they consider worth the hassle. But those who don’t share that sentiment, there are fortunately many warehouses out there that have been so skilfully converted that they feel like true homes, but have retained many of their most appealing original features, such as enormous windows and generous interior spaces.

This warehouse in Whitechapel, East London (expertly converted by Cassidy Hughes Interior Design & Styling), is a simply brilliant illustration of how a shell of a building can be turned into something really special. All it takes is a bit of investment and a very good eye.