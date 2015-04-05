homify 360°: Appartment H&M, Vienna

Appartment H&M is a Viennese home that combines the decadent splendour of original period features with contemporary design elements that situate the space very firmly in the present day. Created by Destilat Design Studio, the interior is jam-packed with inspiration for those looking to bring an old-fashioned home up to date while still retaining its most charming characteristics.
The muted colour palette used throughout the apartment is key to generating that contemporary feel. That stunning textured ceiling, so wonderfully high, seems like it was the starting point for the look of this room. It is easy to see how the rest of the room’s design grew out of the desire to leave the ceiling unspoilt, and to fill the room with objects that would enhance its ualities. Airiness is important here, and the high ceiling certainly helps with that, as do the light, nearly translucent curtains seen on the left-hand side and the unusual lampshade that hangs above the table, with its multiple layers of tulle like a ballerina’s tutu. The mismatching lighting elsewhere inthe rom is equally quirky and modern, though each piece in its own particular way. The three main lighting pieces shouldn’t work together, but they do; and again that might have something to do with the neutral tones that prevent the space from becoming too busy or distracting.
The space is so vibrantly illuminated it almost seems like a dream, but the soft colour of the flooring helps keep things grounded.
Next door, in the room just visible in the first picture we saw, there is another living room. This is a much less grand room, and its ceiling is less intricate, but tits height and those tall, tall windows still make for a very impressive space. Notice that here a carpet has been used instead of wooden flooring, resulting in a cosier feel.
The lighting here, as soft and gentle as in a romantic restaurant, offers an unexpected departure from the clear brightness of the other two rooms. There are still visual references to the parts we’ve already seen, however: there’s that tutu lampshade again, hanging in the hallway beyond but visible from inside the bathroom; and the rug in here is made of the same brushed material as the carpet from the small living room.
As you might expect, having seen other parts other apartment, things are kept extremely simple here, allowing nothing to distract from that giant doorway and original wood panelling.
With the curtain closed, the bathroom is hidden from sight. It’s a brave alternative to a door, and one that more private people might be likely to object to, but it certainly looks very good indeed.
The tutu lamp has come out again, as have the sparse but effective branches seen in vases in various places around the home. Keeping the bed – and indeed, all the furniture (just look at the armchair) – low to the ground enhances the minimalist credentials of the room, making it feel even more sparingly furnished than it really is.
Understated patterns keep this room visually in line with the rest of the apartment, while also adding a little variation.
The tutu lamp has made another appearance, but this time it offers a vibrant pop of colour that thoroughly livens up the room. Carpets have been used here again too, providing a safer surface for play, but the most appealing part of this room (at least from a child’s point of view) has to be the wigwam visible in the mirror in the second image.