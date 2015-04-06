homify 360°: House S, Bregenz

Most people have a particular lighting or environment that shows off their best physical features most effectively, and houses can actually be very similar to us in this respect. In the case of House S, the conditions required to maximise the beauty of its assets are quite simple: snow, snow and more snow. As this picture shows, it’s the ultimate accessory for a modern home inspired by traditional wood cabins, showing up the pretty stripes created by the narrow wooden planks to their best effect.

As conventional as this setting may be for a house of this style, there are plenty of features that show evidence that the architects behind this project are far from slaves to custom. The uneven distribution of the windows, for example – as well as their uneven size, and the wood sections that divide up those on the lower floor – shows that symmetry and exactness were not priorities here; that there was the hope of achieving something a little more raw.