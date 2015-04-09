Casa F&C, Milan

Based on an initial glance, it may seem that little restraint has been shown in this kitchen in regards to colour selection. The room may be predominantly white, but it’s spiked with plenty of accent colours that pop all the more brightly when seen against a backdrop of white tables, cupboards and work surfaces.

However, where most designers will pick just one or two accent colours to work into a particular room, no such arbitrary limits have been placed on the palette in this instance. The colours used are all very innocent and very playful, and they certainly seem like they shouldn’t work together. The alternating pink and light green hues of the kitchen chairs are just right together, and the soft blue area of wall above the worktops is a good match for them, belonging as it does to the same family of gentle pastels.

The bright orange seen on the right seems like it should jar in this context, and to some extent it does; and yet, in spite of this, it shares a similar youthfulness with the other key colours that makes this the perfect place for it.

There is something about this kitchen – probably the bright colour scheme more than anything – that could be said to evoke a subtle and pleasant nostalgia for childhood.