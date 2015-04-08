A Shaker kitchen in Berkshire

The kitchen, possibly more than any other room in the house, is a place where designers and home-owners alike often find themselves caving to a fondness for tradition; for the cosy loveliness of old-fashioned countryside style. It’s not difficult to understand why this occurs even among those who tend to otherwise favour a fairly rigidly forward-looking aesthetic. The kitchen, even now, still comes with certain associations that are hard to shake. To many people, the kitchen is still the heart of the home, the space that powers the family, a gathering spot. With that in mind, it’s not that surprising that the country kitchen style has continued to be an enduring favourite over several decades, throughout most of the last century and into this one, even as design norms in other parts of the home have evolved significantly.

This Shaker-style kitchen in Berkshire, England, by kitchen designers Maple & Gray, is a very nice example of the possibilities that exist for bringing a contemporary edge to traditional design. The short explanation of how it achieves this? Make things personal. The long explanation? Well, take a look around.