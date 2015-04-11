Scandinavian style: House Crespià, Girona

This part of the home is the perfect place to start our tour, as it so fully captures the spirit of the design that we will see throughout. It’s clear to see that the people behind this space recognise the value of good wood and expert carpentry when it comes to filling a space. The fact that the wood used is so light in colour is key to creating that light and airy feeling typically associated with Scandinavian interior design. Wooden floors, stools, tables and – most impressively of all – those wonderful sliding barn-style doors all contribute to the space’s timelessly well-crafted appeal. At the same time, though, sleek and simple features such as those effortlessly cool chairs and the low-hanging overhead lamp bring things bang up to date.