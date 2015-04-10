An home with opulent interiors in Turkey

There is so much going on in this space that it’s actually very hard to know where to look first (this will be a recurring situation throughout this interior, by the way). A good place to start might be that exquisite patterned wood floor, which manages to capture both elegance and idiosyncrasy in its zig-zag stripes of alternating types of wood.

Raising our gaze from the floor, we might next want to more closely examine the range of opulent fabrics used here – from the tasselled, quilted and very indulgent-looking cream sofas in the foreground to the richly upholstered one in the back, with its perfectly contrasting brocade cushions.

If this room were to be reduced to one word, that one word might be “quality”; if it were to be reduced to two words, the second one might be “expense”. Everything seen here is, indeed, extraordinarily finely crafted; but more than just being finely crafted, each piece would, very obviously, be beyond the means of the majority of people. Therein lies part of the temptation of this room.