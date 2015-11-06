The Ultimate Kitchen Flooring Guide: Choosing the Right Flooring

What flooring should I use in my kitchen? It's always one of the big questions on the lips of more or less every new homeowner (or pre-existing occupant looking for a more aesthetically desirable kitchen setup for their home). Without a doubt, the kitchen is one of the most important spaces in the house—it's where we come together over shared meals and good times, where we prepare and store our foods, and for some, where we unwind and relax over domestic tasks and duties. Sure, a key part of the kitchen comes down to the hardware we use; the appliances, the colours, the lighting and the trimmings. But one thing that deserves crucial consideration when it comes to the kitchen (something too often overlooked) is the flooring. Tiles or floorboards? Carpet or stone? What about the patterns and tones? There are so many questions to be asked, and answered, about the kitchen floor, and a little assistance can really go a long way.

Today on homify, we're helping you on your way with our handy guide to kitchen flooring: a neat look at some of the more compelling range of kitchen flooring options available to you.