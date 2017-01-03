12 cheap and stylish ways to use bamboo in your home

The international community has recently caught on to the benefits of using bamboo, with this versatile material becoming a serious style statement. Of course, it's been around forever as a building material in Asia, but it was often known as 'poor man's timber' and subsequently dismissed. This was a real shame—bamboo is incredibly environmentally friendly to grow. It's also very, very sturdy and cheap to boot! This means it's the perfect choice of material if you're looking to green up your home on a budget. So what are some cheap and stylish options for using bamboo in your home? Well, let's check them out…