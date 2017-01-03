12 cheap and stylish ways to use bamboo in your home

The international community has recently caught on to the benefits of using bamboo, with this versatile material becoming a serious style statement. Of course, it's been around forever as a building material in Asia, but it was often known as 'poor man's timber' and subsequently dismissed. This was a real shame—bamboo is incredibly environmentally friendly to grow. It's also very, very sturdy and cheap to boot! This means it's the perfect choice of material if you're looking to green up your home on a budget. So what are some cheap and stylish options for using bamboo in your home? Well, let's check them out…
Bamboo is so cheap and weather durable, that it's perfect for covering up an unsightly garden wall. Team it with a living green wall for a really lush and earthy effect.
Bamboo is a classic choice for living room greenery. It's far cheaper than most houseplants so you can really indulge in some oversized pieces. Best of all, it requires almost no maintenance.
Bamboo grows super fast so it's perfect for covering up large areas. Use it to create an instant green wall on the balcony. The leaves are small and closely set together so you'll have lots of lots of privacy.
Often it's necessary to create a psychological barrier between the various zones in your living space without necessarily building walls. In this case, a bamboo design like this might suit. The variation in size and arrangement of the bamboo creates a very gentle ambiance. The designers of this space also use the bamboo as a meditation aid.
Many of us love the neutral, earthy feel of a kitchen with natural wood, but shy away from the cost. In that case, it might help to simply replace the cupboard doors rather than the whole unit, and choose something made from processed bamboo like this.
Bamboo is fantastic for bringing a little holiday-vibe into the home because it is commonly used in beachside resorts. It could even bring this feel into a little indoor nook like this. Just arrange the bamboo over the wall and fix it into place. This one is a very easy DIY project.
Bamboo furniture definitely brings an outdoorsy and natural vibe to the balcony. It's also extremely weather resistant. This makes it perfect for those who have a small balcony where every piece of furniture really needs to earn its place.
This kind of bamboo basket can be used for store the odd book, throw-over and just about any small accessory around the home. It's soft, lightweight and totally stylish too.
The lightweight quality of bamboo means that it's the perfect material for super oversized lampshade designs. The prices of bamboo lightshades are usually incredibly reasonable when you consider the impact of having a big, bold and extravagant piece like this in the living room.
This solution is probably more suited to home builders, but it also shows just how slick and professional a bamboo wall can look in the home. Note how the pieces are loosely arranged to allow light to pass into the home.
If you love DIY garden projects, this solution may appeal. Bamboo is so cheap that it's great for those who want to experiment with their own designs without fear of wasting materials. The colour and texture of bamboo certainly add an earthy feel to this garden.
We love these bamboo blinds. They cover the window while maintaining a sort of link to nature. Note how beautiful they look when paired with a simple white stone border.
