The dreamy timber home you'll wish was yours

If you love rustic luxury, then the home we will explore today is sure to appeal. It's a dwelling that blurs the lines between rustic farmhouse and tropical-style hotel. Sounds pretty dreamy, huh?
The home is located in New Delhi, India, so it needed to be suited for the searing summer temperatures. Subsequently, the architects have designed the property with an open layout that makes the most of the wind currents and the cooling effect of a luxurious pool. But of course, it's more fun to explore visually. So let's go on a photo tour! Also, we should add that it comes to us courtesy of Indian designer Monica Khanna…
The home has been designed as several wings that open on both sides to invite an unimpeded flow of fresh air throughout the living spaces. The large glass openings also allow for the abundant greenery to become a very real—and living—part of the interior decor. This relationship between the interior and exterior living areas is even further unified by the abundant use of wooden furnishings and features.
Two wings of the home bound the luxurious pool. This has obvious aesthetic appeal, but it provides some passive cooling benefits. This is due to the cooling effect of the water on the air as it flows into the home. Finally, anyone looking for outdoor lighting ideas is sure to be inspired by the underwater lighting and the subtle accent lights hidden in the greenery.
The essence of a rustic interior is good use of natural textures. Here, we can see how this aesthetic can be executed with a very sophisticated polish. The black stone-wall adds an element of drama that is made all the more striking when paired with some vivid green houseplants. Also, note the incredible variety of natural textures on show here; from the twine light fitting, to the brick ceiling and rough-hewn wooden dining table.
From this angle we get a good sense of how the turquoise blue water of the pool really infuses the home with a sense of lightness and ease. It's an ambiance that is not normally associated with slightly formal, colonial-style dark wooden furniture like this. Nevertheless, the combination simply works. This is largely due to the elevating effect of the large glass windows. They totally lighten up the interior decor and the dark wood provides the perfect, natural transition point.
The slick white ceramics of the typical modern bathroom have been passed over here. Instead, we have a soft and glimmering bathroom decor with lots of natural wood, gentle golden light and a very open feel. Natural greenery is visible from almost all angles of the bathroom and there is little that feels 'man-made' about this room. Note the combination of wall-to-ceiling glass walls and external privacy screens and walls.
Any truly luxurious summer home has a combination of living areas to suit all the various stages of socialising. The pavilion here is permanently open to the elements on almost all sides. Some stunning woodwork adds fine decorative appeal and the slight inclination of the steps invites us gently into the garden…
For a different kind of rustic luxury, take a look at: A dreamy one-storey home built for relaxing.