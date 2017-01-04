The dreamy timber home you'll wish was yours

If you love rustic luxury, then the home we will explore today is sure to appeal. It's a dwelling that blurs the lines between rustic farmhouse and tropical-style hotel. Sounds pretty dreamy, huh?

The home is located in New Delhi, India, so it needed to be suited for the searing summer temperatures. Subsequently, the architects have designed the property with an open layout that makes the most of the wind currents and the cooling effect of a luxurious pool. But of course, it's more fun to explore visually. So let's go on a photo tour! Also, we should add that it comes to us courtesy of Indian designer Monica Khanna…