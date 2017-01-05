10 beautiful hallways to surprise your guests

The good thing about styling up your home for guests is that it forces you to look beyond the immediate—and sometimes mundane practicalities of the home. It is all too easy to focus on the getting things just right for you and forgetting to create a home that is beautiful as well as functional. This is hugely important because our homes should really be sanctuaries in which to recharge and enjoy time with loved ones.

So, today we're going to take a step back from the daily basics and explore some beautiful home ideas that will delight your guests. There's bound to be something here to inspire all our readers!