10 beautiful hallways to surprise your guests

The good thing about styling up your home for guests is that it forces you to look beyond the immediate—and sometimes mundane practicalities of the home. It is all too easy to focus on the getting things just right for you and forgetting to create a home that is beautiful as well as functional. This is hugely important because our homes should really be sanctuaries in which to recharge and enjoy time with loved ones.
So, today we're going to take a step back from the daily basics and explore some beautiful home ideas that will delight your guests. There's bound to be something here to inspire all our readers!
The entrance is the very first place that guests so and it really sets the scene for the home. So why not indulge your guests with some surprisingly comfortable seating? After all, we experience a space on lots of sensory levels.
There is no need to get stuck in the idea that you need to have every single pieces of furniture in the same style. Just one piece of retro furniture can have a striking effect when combined with modern furnishings. For an extra wow factor, paint it a bright colour with a high-gloss lacquer.
Lots of people decorate all the elements at eye level around the home. But the small areas like the tiled area at foot level here can be beautifully decorated too.
This apple green hallway has an incredibly fresh and energetic feel. It is not the most conventional choice of colour, but this is what makes it so appealing.
No matter how much we may love art, it tends to be one of the last things we consider when setting up a new home. Find your favourite pieces and prints then gather them together to create a wall of art. It will certainly become a talking point.
Dramatic, low-lying pendant lights look fabulous in the home. They really draw attention to the height of the room and add a lot of balance to the interior design. Best of all, they don't take up any floor space either.
Storage doesn't have to be boring. Look at all the newer and more varied options for hanging and storing items in the hallway. A setup like one from online shop Connox looks fun.
Don't be afraid to think big when decorating your spaces. Oh so many homes look messy and cluttered because they are filled with lots of little things. Strike a balance with some big elements too.
A simple floral arrangement has obvious beauty. But it also shows that you have put in that little bit of extra effort for your guests. A floral arrangement doesn't really last that long, but that's what makes it so special.
Humans crave order and symmetry in their lives. This is ever so true when it comes to decorating. So no matter how experimental your design, search for ways to find patterns in the lines, colours and materials in your new arrangements.
For more home decorating ideas, have a look at 12 cheap and stylish ways to use bamboo in your home.