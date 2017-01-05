Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 beautiful hallways to surprise your guests

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
Loading admin actions …

The good thing about styling up your home for guests is that it forces you to look beyond the immediate—and sometimes mundane practicalities of the home. It is all too easy to focus on the getting things just right for you and forgetting to create a home that is beautiful as well as functional. This is hugely important because our homes should really be sanctuaries in which to recharge and enjoy time with loved ones.

So, today we're going to take a step back from the daily basics and explore some beautiful home ideas that will delight your guests. There's bound to be something here to inspire all our readers!

1. Comfortable sitting chairs in the entrance

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

The entrance is the very first place that guests so and it really sets the scene for the home. So why not indulge your guests with some surprisingly comfortable seating? After all, we experience a space on lots of sensory levels.

2. A retro touch

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

There is no need to get stuck in the idea that you need to have every single pieces of furniture in the same style. Just one piece of retro furniture can have a striking effect when combined with modern furnishings. For an extra wow factor, paint it a bright colour with a high-gloss lacquer.

3. Decorate the unexpected spots

Residencia Enseada Azul, FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

Lots of people decorate all the elements at eye level around the home. But the small areas like the tiled area at foot level here can be beautifully decorated too.

4. Optimistic colour choices

homify Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This apple green hallway has an incredibly fresh and energetic feel. It is not the most conventional choice of colour, but this is what makes it so appealing.

5. An art wall

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

No matter how much we may love art, it tends to be one of the last things we consider when setting up a new home. Find your favourite pieces and prints then gather them together to create a wall of art. It will certainly become a talking point.

6. Pendant lights

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill, Martin Gardner Photography Martin Gardner Photography Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Martin Gardner Photography

Family Home in Winchester's Sleepers Hill

Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography
Martin Gardner Photography

Dramatic, low-lying pendant lights look fabulous in the home. They really draw attention to the height of the room and add a lot of balance to the interior design. Best of all, they don't take up any floor space either.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Decorative storage

Raumwunder, Connox Connox Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Connox

Connox
Connox
Connox

Storage doesn't have to be boring. Look at all the newer and more varied options for hanging and storing items in the hallway. A setup like one from online shop Connox looks fun.

8. Oversized decorations

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Don't be afraid to think big when decorating your spaces. Oh so many homes look messy and cluttered because they are filled with lots of little things. Strike a balance with some big elements too.

9. Floral arrangements

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple floral arrangement has obvious beauty. But it also shows that you have put in that little bit of extra effort for your guests. A floral arrangement doesn't really last that long, but that's what makes it so special.

10. Perfect symmetry

Entrance Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairs Seating hallway,entrance hallway,chaise,chair,carpet,walll light,art,wall art,luxury
Roselind Wilson Design

Entrance Hallway

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Humans crave order and symmetry in their lives. This is ever so true when it comes to decorating. So no matter how experimental your design, search for ways to find patterns in the lines, colours and materials in your new arrangements.

For more home decorating ideas, have a look at 12 cheap and stylish ways to use bamboo in your home.

A modern family home with traditional style
Which of these home ideas is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks