10 simple homes surrounded by greenery

Given the choice between breathing polluted air in a concrete jungle and residing in a serene rural retreat, which would you choose? The answer is obvious, surely! After all, who doesn’t like the idyllic environment of a garden? Today we bring you 10 beautiful homes, set in greenery, which prove that the combination of a charming house and well-maintained garden is incomparable! So take a look at these dreamy dwellings and create a suitable green look for your home…
Slatted panels, multiple windows and different levels of height are a wonderful way to enhance a façade with a stylish monochromatic colour palette! Surrounded by a well-maintained lawn and plants, this looks like a lovely home! Credit goes to the home builders at Woody-Holzhaus—Kontio.
Wood is a versatile natural material that harmonises perfectly with a garden. Living in this rustic retreat in the middle of a neatly trimmed lawn—what better way to commune with nature?
It's not necessary to have a big patch of land in order to build a garden. This lush green arrangement is a lovely garden, too, and provides the perfect ambience for the patio.
The soft beige tones of this gabled house will look charming in any climate. The glass wall in the middle is a superb way to blend the interiors with the delightful garden outside!
There’s no reason why you shouldn’t live in a modern home while being close to nature! This trendy rectangular home has an abundance of large glass windows and doors that bring the outside in.
Red bricks are another all-time favourite when it comes to teaming with nature. This exposed brick theme and wood-framed windows embody a typical country home located amid an expanse of grass and a wilderness of trees!
What an imposing house this is! The grand glass wall and steeply rising roof match the tall and stately trees scattered around it to make an impressive statement.
Here we have a classic example of a typical country residence, with exposed brick and gravel paths complementing the spreading lawns and abundance of trees.
We love the flowers adorning the roof of this quaint residence! What a beautiful splash of vibrant colour that lends a lively and picturesque look to the tranquil landscape.
The brown tones of this unique house are enhanced by the use of different textures for the roof and walls. The interesting attic windows add a splash of style, while the use of glass is a trendy touch that links the outside with the inside.
