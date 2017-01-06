Your browser is out-of-date.

10 simple homes surrounded by greenery

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Given the choice between breathing polluted air in a concrete jungle and residing in a serene rural retreat, which would you choose? The answer is obvious, surely! After all, who doesn’t like the idyllic environment of a garden? Today we bring you 10 beautiful homes, set in greenery, which prove that the combination of a charming house and well-maintained garden is incomparable! So take a look at these dreamy dwellings and create a suitable green look for your home…

1. An elegant façade

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Slatted panels, multiple windows and different levels of height are a wonderful way to enhance a façade with a stylish monochromatic colour palette! Surrounded by a well-maintained lawn and plants, this looks like a lovely home! Credit goes to the home builders at Woody-Holzhaus—Kontio.

2. Going rustic

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood is a versatile natural material that harmonises perfectly with a garden. Living in this rustic retreat in the middle of a neatly trimmed lawn—what better way to commune with nature?

3. A different kind of garden

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

It's not necessary to have a big patch of land in order to build a garden. This lush green arrangement is a lovely garden, too, and provides the perfect ambience for the patio.

4. A classy touch

Благоустройство и ландшафтный дизайн на визуализациях частных домов, Аrchirost Аrchirost Modern garden
Аrchirost

Аrchirost
Аrchirost
Аrchirost

The soft beige tones of this gabled house will look charming in any climate. The glass wall in the middle is a superb way to blend the interiors with the delightful garden outside!

5. A contemporary retreat

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

There’s no reason why you shouldn’t live in a modern home while being close to nature! This trendy rectangular home has an abundance of large glass windows and doors that bring the outside in.

6. Building with bricks

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Colonial style houses
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

Red bricks are another all-time favourite when it comes to teaming with nature. This exposed brick theme and wood-framed windows embody a typical country home located amid an expanse of grass and a wilderness of trees!

7. Adding glamour with glass

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style houses
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

What an imposing house this is! The grand glass wall and steeply rising roof match the tall and stately trees scattered around it to make an impressive statement.

8. A typical garden retreat

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Country style houses
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Here we have a classic example of a typical country residence, with exposed brick and gravel paths complementing the spreading lawns and abundance of trees.

9. A pretty picture

Fazenda Santa Izabel, LM Arquitetura | Conceito LM Arquitetura | Conceito Country style houses
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

We love the flowers adorning the roof of this quaint residence! What a beautiful splash of vibrant colour that lends a lively and picturesque look to the tranquil landscape.

10. Combining textures

Wiederaufbau eines denkmalgechützten Bauernhauses, Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke Modern houses
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke
Architektur- und Innenarchitekturbüro Bernd Lietzke

The brown tones of this unique house are enhanced by the use of different textures for the roof and walls. The interesting attic windows add a splash of style, while the use of glass is a trendy touch that links the outside with the inside.

This glorious list offers a variety of ways you can team a house and garden for maximum effect! Here are some more outdoor ideas for your delectation: 8 creative ideas for a brick pathway to your home.

Which of these green homes would you pick?

