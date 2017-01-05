How a pile of bricks became the perfect garden house

The team of architects from Samuel Kendall Associates Limited had a rather peculiar challenge on their hands when they took up this project. They were merely given a plot of land and a ton of grey bricks, and tasked with creating a space where the residents could unwind and entertain. The material constraints did not stop the architects from creating a wonderfully designed space, with a terrace for the homeowners and all their socialising needs! Read on to see how they did it…
The first step taken by the architects was to create a stack of bricks, so that the basic structure of the space could be put into place. With the abounding glory of the greenery and tall trees, the architects were clear about wanting to make use of the structure to reflect the views. The architects have given this little house the strong foundation of classic red bricks. If you look closely, you can see the linear switch and incline between the sections so that the space sits well on the natural terrain here.
While the structure was being put into place, the architects also decided to layer the space with corners to act as a design canvas for later decor. Accordingly, they created a hexagonal look right next to the door. This wall can serve dual purposes, from housing a cabinet or a bench to some artwork. The periphery of the floor already has a robust lining which ensures the space is well defined.
The architects have opted for an open look here, leaving a frame over one wall and removing the bricks from below. This ensures the homeowners can also have a sit-out and line the space with glass for a sleek and sophisticated aesthetic.
The designers have created wonderful wooden layers in order to do up this warm space. The main frame that we saw in the previous picture has been built with a wooden inset that throws the doors open for a warm and vibrant feel. The deck itself has been done up with repurposed wood which makes up the fence, too, with undulating patterns on one side and a classic woven design on the other. The outdoor furniture and the step leading to the lawn create a thoroughly charming effect here. The tall speakers and the grill set the scene for some wonderful parties in this location.
This living space now has a relaxing feel, with mellow colours and lighting which makes the area come alive. The shelves and lamps, as well as the furniture, all add a playful hint to this modern room.
For more small, easy-to-build home ideas, check out: A charming timber cabin that anyone can build.