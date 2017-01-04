Your browser is out-of-date.

10 of the best one-storey homes we've seen

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern houses
There was a time, long ago, when one-storey homes weren't thought of in such admirable ways as they are today, but thankfully, that's all behind us now! Though they might negate any extra floors, what they lack in the necessity for stairs, they greatly make up for in terms of innovative design, stunning aesthetics and easy, liveable spaces. We think that by the time you've taken a look at our selection of incredible examples of one-storey homes, you won't ever want stairs again, but before you call your architect and tell them to design you a home with the bedroom on the same floor as the kitchen, come and drink in some prime inspiration! 

1. Small and perfectly formed.

homify Small houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Minimalist and timelessly elegant, thanks to a monochrome façade, this beautiful one-storey home hides an equally stunning interior too. If you love contemporary cool, this is the home for you!

See more of the house, here.

2. Organic tones.

大きな屋根のいえ, 株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc） 株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc） Scandinavian style houses
株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）

株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）
株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）
株式会社ミユキデザイン（miyukidesign.inc）

White and natural wood always make for a winning combination and in the case of this lovely one-storey home, they work perfectly. Simple and chic, it's just breathtaking!

See more of the house, here.

3. Fabulous materials.

House in Hashie, 矢内建築計画 一級建築士事務所 矢内建築計画 一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所

矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所
矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所
矢内建築計画　一級建築士事務所

Instead of opting for a flat roof that shows off the one-storey nature here, a pitched roof has been added to garner more height inside. With wood cladding and a galvanised roof in play, the materials palette is incredible!

See more of the house, here.

4. One-storey opulence.

매일매일이 캠핑같은 전남 광양주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern houses
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

This simply incredible home certainly isn't small, despite being a one-storey build! The U-shape design has allowed for a wealth of interior space to be captured and the design itself is so unusual! That dark wood is such an eye-catching addition!

See more of the house, here.

5. A cutting-edge cabin.

終（つい）の住まい, 氏原求建築設計工房 氏原求建築設計工房 Eclectic style houses
氏原求建築設計工房

氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房
氏原求建築設計工房

Perfect for families and drenched in natural light, thanks to clever high-level windows, this cabin home is anything but ordinary and really shows how much you can do on just one level!

See more of the house, here.

6. Stunning stone.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style houses
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

If you thought that one-storey homes were all boring or basic, we know that this luxury build will change your mind! With two wings, connected by a central wood clad living space, this spectacular stone home is incredible!

See more of the house, here.

7. Rural perfection.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern houses
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

We fell in love with this one-storey home as soon as we saw it, thanks to its seemingly simple design and brazen use of natural wood. The terrace, running around the whole perimeter, is a real favourite too!

See more of the house, here.

8. Unshakable style.

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style houses
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

This amazing home became a firm favourite when we realised that it can be easily transported! Simple, chic and so pared back, it allows the setting to really speak for itself, while offering comfort and elegance.

See more of the house, here.

9. Up in the hills.

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern houses
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Speaking of homes that really make the most of their surroundings, just take a look at this gorgeous one-storey stone mountain home! Full of rustic charm and natural grace, the blending of old world and modern styling is phenomenal!

See more of the house, here.

10. A fresh take.

大きな一枚屋根の下で, エヌ スケッチ エヌ スケッチ Modern houses
エヌ スケッチ

エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ
エヌ スケッチ

Think of woodland cabin homes and you'll probably have an image of a large, two-storey wooden building in mind, but this one-storey version is a modern take on a classic. The open plan interior is the only thing that can overshadow the huge and impactful roof here!

See more of the house, here.

For some incredible small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 small, beautiful and cheap houses.

The 14 best (and worst) garden investments
Which of these is your favourite and why?

