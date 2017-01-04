10 of the best one-storey homes we've seen

There was a time, long ago, when one-storey homes weren't thought of in such admirable ways as they are today, but thankfully, that's all behind us now! Though they might negate any extra floors, what they lack in the necessity for stairs, they greatly make up for in terms of innovative design, stunning aesthetics and easy, liveable spaces. We think that by the time you've taken a look at our selection of incredible examples of one-storey homes, you won't ever want stairs again, but before you call your architect and tell them to design you a home with the bedroom on the same floor as the kitchen, come and drink in some prime inspiration!
Minimalist and timelessly elegant, thanks to a monochrome façade, this beautiful one-storey home hides an equally stunning interior too. If you love contemporary cool, this is the home for you!
White and natural wood always make for a winning combination and in the case of this lovely one-storey home, they work perfectly. Simple and chic, it's just breathtaking!
Instead of opting for a flat roof that shows off the one-storey nature here, a pitched roof has been added to garner more height inside. With wood cladding and a galvanised roof in play, the materials palette is incredible!
This simply incredible home certainly isn't small, despite being a one-storey build! The U-shape design has allowed for a wealth of interior space to be captured and the design itself is so unusual! That dark wood is such an eye-catching addition!
Perfect for families and drenched in natural light, thanks to clever high-level windows, this cabin home is anything but ordinary and really shows how much you can do on just one level!
If you thought that one-storey homes were all boring or basic, we know that this luxury build will change your mind! With two wings, connected by a central wood clad living space, this spectacular stone home is incredible!
We fell in love with this one-storey home as soon as we saw it, thanks to its seemingly simple design and brazen use of natural wood. The terrace, running around the whole perimeter, is a real favourite too!
This amazing home became a firm favourite when we realised that it can be easily transported! Simple, chic and so pared back, it allows the setting to really speak for itself, while offering comfort and elegance.
Speaking of homes that really make the most of their surroundings, just take a look at this gorgeous one-storey stone mountain home! Full of rustic charm and natural grace, the blending of old world and modern styling is phenomenal!
Think of woodland cabin homes and you'll probably have an image of a large, two-storey wooden building in mind, but this one-storey version is a modern take on a classic. The open plan interior is the only thing that can overshadow the huge and impactful roof here!
