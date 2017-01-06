A simply fantastic house

If you thought that you'd seen it all in terms of amazing modern, minimalist design, just wait until you cast your eyes over every inch of this spectacular home! Seemingly so simple, it's the details that really make this home special and demonstrate the genius of the architect in charge of the project. From the smooth, angular exterior to the perfectly complementary interior, you're going to be blown away by how many ways there are to use white in and around your home! Let's take a look…
On first glance, this house looks deceptively simple, but really take a closer look at the lines and shapes being created here and you see that the levels of precision in place are exemplary. Adopting the stark minimalist aesthetic is never easy, at least not if you want it to look spot on perfect, but the straight lines, inset windows and clean finish here is incredible!
Just because you've gone minimalist with your design aesthetic, it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy all out luxury too! This back garden is simply incredible, but it's the way that the pool has been integrated that really gets us! By extending the foundation pad of the house itself, this sleek pool looks right at home and maintains the sleek look than runs throughout!
You might have been expecting an all-white interior, but what a pleasant surprise all this natural wood is! Add to that, a fabulous indoor garden and all of a sudden you really start to get a feel for how great design has been carried through from the outside, into the internal living areas. The light well above the garden itself is such a dramatic and eye-catching feature too!
Though simply furnished, with classic pieces that will never date, the use of an accent colour in this living room is inspired. The warm pink adds such a flourish of home comfort and helps to warm the otherwise cool vibe. We love the use of low-level furniture here too, as it really makes the most of the ceiling height!
Don't you just love how all this dark wood adds the perfect natural contrast to the white internal scheme? In particular, it brings the white kitchen to life! A simple installation, this kitchen is as sleek and clean as the exterior walls, but with a beautiful storage wall acting as both a room divide and a potential extra larder, there is no doubting the functional credentials here! What a treat to see the dining chairs tapping into the vivid pink accent colour too! Cohesion has never looked so easy!
While there can be no doubt that this is an amazing home for any family, when you add in a sociable terrace, you have something truly special. This outdoor dining, cooking and entertaining zone means that the owners are prepared for anything and any visitors and we have to say that we are more than a little jealous!
