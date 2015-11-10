The Korean Wood Frame House

This interesting abode is located in Korea and is the product of Woodsun - a company specialising in the design and construction of American-style, wood frame housing.

Situated on a stark plot of land amidst the rolling, green hills of the Korean countryside, the house presents a novel option for family living, with its expansive interior and use of wooden finishes imbuing the abode with a spacious, homely feel.

Upon entry we're greeted by a large living area bordering a cosy kitchen, within which the character of a patterned splash back and ingenuity of a raft of geometric storage spaces combines to create a functional and stylish room. The bathroom is chic and simple in pristine white, while multiple, compact bedrooms stand ready to a accommodate a budding family.

The prevailing design of the home is understated, with everything necessary for comfortable, contemporary living having been included within a wooden frame primed and ready for bespoke personalisation.