The Korean Wood Frame House

This interesting abode is located in Korea and is the product of Woodsun - a company specialising in the design and construction of American-style, wood frame housing.
Situated on a stark plot of land amidst the rolling, green hills of the Korean countryside, the house presents a novel option for family living, with its expansive interior and use of wooden finishes imbuing the abode with a spacious, homely feel.
Upon entry we're greeted by a large living area bordering a cosy kitchen, within which the character of a patterned splash back and ingenuity of a raft of geometric storage spaces combines to create a functional and stylish room. The bathroom is chic and simple in pristine white, while multiple, compact bedrooms stand ready to a accommodate a budding family.
The prevailing design of the home is understated, with everything necessary for comfortable, contemporary living having been included within a wooden frame primed and ready for bespoke personalisation.
The exterior for the home is modern and streamlined, standing proud with multiple levels to enjoy. The pale tones of a timber facade have been interspersed with the smooth finish of grey rendering, creating a striking material contrast and geometric appeal. Ample windows have been included to maximise the home's intake of natural light, as well as large, glass sliding doors leading from the living space to a cosy, paved courtyard area which frames the home's facade.
Moving through to the interior and we immediately get a sense of the ample space within the property, with the high walls and ceiling opening up the living room, allowing light and air to circulate with ease. A unique, iron light fitting hangs high up from the rafters, adding an artistic element to the room, while soft sunlight flows through the glass doors leading out to the front courtyard.
The lines of the wooden flooring aids the sense of visual expanse within the room, and awaits an array of stylish, modern furniture to complete the scene.
The kitchen of the home is filled with character, from the striking geometric pattern of the tiled splash back to the iron and glass light fitting hanging with strength and style. Wooden beams criss cross the ceiling, adding an industrial feel to the space, while wooden finishes predominate in the ample storage and shelving.
The kitchen appliances and mod cons have been kept compact and simple, and a homely, timber table has been constructed to section the food preparation area from the expanse of the living room.
The bathroom rests peacefully in pristine white, with silver and mirror finishings adding sparkle to the space. The room is simple and contemporary, housing a sink, toilet, shower and bathtub to variously accommodate the whole family. Dark, charcoal tiles ground the space in a colour contrast, with the entire aesthetic having been kept deliberately neutral in order that the occupants can infuse their own sense of decorative style.
The bedrooms within the home are simple and compact, housing a single bed and private study area. Large windows allow for an influx of light and air, refreshing the cosy space whenever necessary, while the high ceiling and exposed beams add a sense of expanse and texture within the room.
Bedrooms such as these are perfect to house a growing family, accommodating children right throughout their schooling, with plenty of room and leeway to personalise the environment according to young wishes and whims.
