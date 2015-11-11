The Colour Home where More is More

The maxim 'less is more' has become a staple of modern interior design and architecture, with clean lines and streamlined surfaces often popular for their contemporary, minimalist appeal. Thus it's always a delight when designers buck the trend, as is the case with Rio de Janeiro's Escala Arquitetura, who have taken this lovely home in Brazil and infused it with vibrant, eclectic decoration.

The décor of the home is stylish and simple, with white walls and ceilings combined with wood and concrete finishes to create the ideal backdrop for an infusion of artistic decorative elements. Colourful chaos brims from the shelves and walls of the living room, with artwork, photographs, sculptures and souvenirs covering practically every corner of the expansive space. Through a set of large, glass sliding doors a courtyard rests resplendent in its own vibrant decoration, with brightly coloured furnishings and an array of tropical plants evoking a joyous and engaging atmosphere, which delights in its unique style.

The bathroom and powder room within the home contrast in their design, presenting more subdued spaces, with white, alabaster and wood used throughout the décor. Personalisation and decoration still abound however, just with slightly more subtlety. Tucked away on the home's lower level rests a jewel of a room, with a private study laying in wait for big kids to descend for work or play and bask in the casual, cool colours and warm wooden tones used to decorate this space.

Take a tour below and see which element of this eclectic design would best add character to your own home!