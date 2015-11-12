The Grassy Green Loft

Deep within the Brazilian countryside rests a quiet, elegant loft home designed by Isabela Canaan Arquitetos Associados to reflect the beauty of its natural environs. This home presents an inventive concept, as it manages to blend elements of rustic and contemporary design within the expanse of an open, welcoming interior.

Wood, white, stone and glass characterise the décor, with simple furnishings chosen so as not to overwhelm the space, as the true hero of the property is undoubtedly the stunning view streaming through its large windows. The soothing tones of green grass and flora fill the space, bouncing about the white walls and blending beautifully with wooden finishes and ceilings.

Its open floorpan allows for the ultimate in relaxed, country living, with multiple vantages from which to enjoy the surrounding scenery included both inside and outside the home.

All the necessities for modern living are featured, with a lovely kitchen combining stainless steel mod cons and wooden decor waiting to aid the preparation of country cuisine, and a simple, streamlined balcony providing a luxurious space on which to relax and indulge outdoors.

Take a tour below and dream about a weekend in this serene, stylish country retreat!