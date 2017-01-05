A modern family home with traditional style

For many, modern homes equal cold, angular and austere aesthetics; let’s face it, these avant-garde dwellings are often clad in hard textural materials such as concrete, and adorned with plenty of glass, steel and stucco. Dramatic and bold, modern construction is undeniably audacious, and doesn’t aim to please everybody. Today’s feature home is a little different, yet still embodies the confidence and nerve of these typically daring dwellings.
Designed by Huf Haus in Germany, this residence manages to seamlessly combine elements of tradition, heritage and history with other more contemporary features and amenities. A new take on the typical neighbourhood house, this charming abode exudes luxury, without feeling grandiose or ostentatious. Unique, eye-catching and sure to impress, come with us and take a rare tour of this striking home below…
Our first image of this dwelling certainly provides us with a good idea of its size and style. Dramatic, yet still in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular, this property lures the viewer with its pitched roof and bold combination of black and white hues.
One of the best things about this residence is undoubtedly its ability to satisfy the desire for both tradition and modernity. Replete with a gable roof that matches many of the historic homes in the area, this house also includes large glazed sections of wall that bring in a huge volume of natural light, while adding to the façade’s engaging and unique aesthetic.
From this vantage we can also see the entrance door at the front of the abode. Bright blue in colour, this sets a contemporary tone, with modern touches for individuality and originality.
In this picture the home has been illuminated from within. Warm and inviting, this dwelling certainly adds a sense of hospitality and cosiness to the surrounding area. The amber glow that emanates from the large swathes of glass definitely assist in creating an aura of cheeriness and make this one dwelling we’d love to visit!
Inside the home at last, we head straight into the bathroom to take a peek. With ample space available the architects have opted for a full size tub and entry-level shower that provide practicality and usability. Once again the bright blue (a favourite of the owners) is seen in the accessories, adding life and energy within this black and white wash space.
Moving back towards the entrance we’re able to glimpse the large open spaces that make this such an enjoyable dwelling. Thanks to the large white walls, the owners and designers have been able to add huge artworks that add colour, vivacity and life to the interior.
At 89 square metres, the ground floor to the home is rather spacious and well organised. Movement is created throughout the different interior areas, adding movement and flow, as well as an atmosphere of cohesion. Open plan and perfect for comfortable family living, the layout is poised to allow for a range of activities, enhancing transparency and a light filled transitory aura.
As we can see here, the kitchen is located rather close to the entrance of the home, and provides the ultimate chef’s experience. With an in-built breakfast bar, gorgeously sleek joinery and a central stovetop, this is undeniably a chic and eye-catching feature!
Upstairs the child’s room is another truly successful space within the home. Sleek, chic and minimalist, the area offers enough space to play with friends, while a sophisticated array of storage and art ensure the room can transition in age with its occupant.
Last, but certainly not least, we head into the upstairs master suite. Undeniably impressive, this gorgeous room offers a hotel-esque aesthetic and ambience, with a range of plush textiles, finishes and furniture. Situated at the peak of the gable roof, the room enjoys a large window into the garden, along with it’s own en suite.
Did you enjoy touring this unique and modern abode? Check out another here: A great villa with a deceptive facade