A modern family home with traditional style

For many, modern homes equal cold, angular and austere aesthetics; let’s face it, these avant-garde dwellings are often clad in hard textural materials such as concrete, and adorned with plenty of glass, steel and stucco. Dramatic and bold, modern construction is undeniably audacious, and doesn’t aim to please everybody. Today’s feature home is a little different, yet still embodies the confidence and nerve of these typically daring dwellings.

Designed by Huf Haus in Germany, this residence manages to seamlessly combine elements of tradition, heritage and history with other more contemporary features and amenities. A new take on the typical neighbourhood house, this charming abode exudes luxury, without feeling grandiose or ostentatious. Unique, eye-catching and sure to impress, come with us and take a rare tour of this striking home below…