Practically everything ages over time, and like most things, they require updates and improvements to stay usable, chic and practical. Today’s feature apartment is definitely going to impress and delight with its gorgeous array of enhancements and developments. If your home is starting to look a little like your grandparents' abode, it might be time for a makeover!

Dated and unloved, thanks to the team at Tailored this home has received a truly thoughtful modernisation that increases its vitality, character and liveability. If you’d like to check out some of the before and after photos of this apartment, while gleaning a few tips or tricks for your own house or apartment, read on below!