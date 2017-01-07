Practically everything ages over time, and like most things, they require updates and improvements to stay usable, chic and practical. Today’s feature apartment is definitely going to impress and delight with its gorgeous array of enhancements and developments. If your home is starting to look a little like your grandparents' abode, it might be time for a makeover!
Dated and unloved, thanks to the team at Tailored this home has received a truly thoughtful modernisation that increases its vitality, character and liveability. If you’d like to check out some of the before and after photos of this apartment, while gleaning a few tips or tricks for your own house or apartment, read on below!
Oh dear! Our first image provides us with a good indication why this abode is in need of a renovation and refurbishment. Dull, dreary, dated and altogether ugly, we can’t wait to see what the designers have come up with.
Unfortunately the kitchen isn’t much better. The same orange tiles throughout, paired with characterless joinery means this is one space that is certainly going to require some attention.
The bathroom tries to look stylish, but unfortunately does not success. Although the joinery isn’t too old, it is matched with clutter, and a timber counter that looks out of date and unattractive. The colour scheme is dowdy and tedious, while the entire setup feels rather uninteresting.
Would you like to see what the designers have proposed? Check it out below…
The main goal was to modernise the look and feel of the apartment. In particular the living room was requested to feel open, with a new layout that encompassed a more social gathering and entertaining space.
The floor plan shows us the new floor plan, with an open living and dining room, as well as an enhanced and improved cooking area. Let’s check out the finished product below…
Wow! Almost unrecognisable, this new living area feels bright, airy and elegant. The ceiling and walls have been refinished, with a crisp colour scheme, as well as new, lighter window dressings. Several pieces of original furniture have been retained, paired with contemporary pieces that juxtapose to create interest and diversity.
The main objective was to create a new more open aesthetic, and this has unquestionably been resolved. The new room creates movement and flow, while the united colour scheme works with improved artificial lighting to impart a sumptuous, sophisticated and stylish experience.
The owners have said goodbye to their dull and dreary kitchen, and embraced a newer, sleeker and more fabulous alternative. Although compact, we can see how the space has been reorganised to allow for a casual eating space, along with additional storage.
As the study is slightly small than its original size, it was necessary to add additional storage space and smarter furniture to provide extra functionality. With a built-in bespoke cabinet and set of shelves, this area now offers a fabulously professional area to work from home.
Last up, we check out what has been done to the bathroom to imprve its unfortunately dated aesthetic. The space exudes lightness and a sense of open fluidity. Stylish and wonderfully refined, this new bathroom embraces light hues and hardware free joinery to create an enduring design.
