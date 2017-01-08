A classic two-storey timber home you'll love

Pack your bags folks, we’re heading to Europe to check out a fantastic two-storey timber home! Constructed almost entirely from wood, the skeleton of this interesting yet traditional abode boasts enough room for the whole family, along with gorgeously light filled rooms. With ample space to entertain throughout the year, this is unquestionably a dwelling that ticks all the boxes!
Designed by Müllers Büro, and named the Strasbourg, this residence has been planned and arranged to take in the stunning surrounding scenery, while maintaining its privacy from the adjacent neighbourhood homes. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below!
The timber façade and exterior of this home is definitely one that stands out from the rest! Clad entirely in wooden panels, this dwelling appears to boast a sense of tradition and heritage, but is clearly blessed with some of the more necessary modern essentials.
The home encompasses the large main building that we see here, as well as a structure to the left that operates as a single apartment or carriage house for guests and relatives.
Here we see the property’s gorgeous garden, and are able to view the entire space in full. Ideal for entertaining, this large lawn would easily suit spring/summer garden parties, events and special occasions.
Designed with comfort and family life in mind, the home encompasses large verandas and terraces that bring the outside ‘in’ and vice versa.
As we head around to the front entrance point and driveway, we see that this two-storey timber home is designed in a rather typical fashion. Essentially one large cube, the home is enhanced with its timber fascia, and handy inclusions.
One of these features is the underground driveway, which saves the family space, while maximising the home’s plot. Symmetrical and picture perfect, this abode feels large and welcoming, softened by the use of natural materials throughout.
Before we head inside to take a look at the décor, we head back around to the garden portion of the dwelling, to check out the terrace in more detail. Positioned to take in the surrounding greenery and garden, this timber deck is fabulously located for summer hangs, and cosy spring gatherings.
Maximising the house’s usability, the architects have included large sliding glass doors that not only boost the interior illumination, but also offer a sense of cohesion between the interior and exterior. Ready to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out…
Checking out the open-plan living room from our spot in the kitchen, we can see why this home is so popular! This kitchen boasts a view! And is perfectly situated in the corner of the room to make the most of the garden. As the home backs onto a large forested area, the home enjoys picturesque scenery that is viewed from kitchen through the aforementioned glass doors.
The stovetop and exhaust hood have been positioned to take in the room, while the sleek and well-designed cooking space boasts dark reddish joinery, which will see in more detail in the next image.
Open plan and spacious, this picture provides an idea of the layout and overall design within the living room. A centrally located burner keeps the room warm during the cooler months, while the tiled flooring and light interior scheme is ideal for hotter weather.
We can also see the kitchen in a little more detail, providing an insight into where the appliances are located, as well as overhead joinery.
Lastly, we take a closer look at the spiral staircase, which although we have not yet mentioned, is fairly prominent in the centre of the room. Constructed from a light timber, this characterful addition saves the house space, while offering an attention grabbing feature and design highlight.
