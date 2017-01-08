A classic two-storey timber home you'll love

Pack your bags folks, we’re heading to Europe to check out a fantastic two-storey timber home! Constructed almost entirely from wood, the skeleton of this interesting yet traditional abode boasts enough room for the whole family, along with gorgeously light filled rooms. With ample space to entertain throughout the year, this is unquestionably a dwelling that ticks all the boxes!

Designed by Müllers Büro, and named the Strasbourg, this residence has been planned and arranged to take in the stunning surrounding scenery, while maintaining its privacy from the adjacent neighbourhood homes. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below!