15 original décor ideas for small bedrooms

There is nothing worse than waking up each morning to a messy, poorly designed and generally shabby bedroom. It’s sure to have an effect on the quality of your sleep, and in turn negatively alter the overall ambience and atmosphere within your home. Instead of putting up with a drab, dull or tedious bedroom aesthetic, why not improve it?

Decorating a sleeping space can be challenging, and this is made all the more complicated if your space is limited, cramped or cloistered. Today on homify, we’re here to lend a helping hand with 15 original décor tips that are perfect for small bedrooms. Ready to be inspired? Check out the images below and get redecorating today!