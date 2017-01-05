Your browser is out-of-date.

15 original décor ideas for small bedrooms

press profile homify
homify Asian style bedroom Wood Beige
There is nothing worse than waking up each morning to a messy, poorly designed and generally shabby bedroom. It’s sure to have an effect on the quality of your sleep, and in turn negatively alter the overall ambience and atmosphere within your home. Instead of putting up with a drab, dull or tedious bedroom aesthetic, why not improve it?

Decorating a sleeping space can be challenging, and this is made all the more complicated if your space is limited, cramped or cloistered. Today on homify, we’re here to lend a helping hand with 15 original décor tips that are perfect for small bedrooms. Ready to be inspired? Check out the images below and get redecorating today!

1. If you live in a studio or one-room home, separate your bed with a wall of helpful, versatile and privacy-enhancing shelving

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

2. Separating a bathroom or dressing room in a small bedroom is perfect when the wall is partly glazed

Suite parentale + 2 SDB à Colombes (92), Yeme + Saunier
Yeme + Saunier

Yeme + Saunier
Yeme + Saunier
Yeme + Saunier

3. Don’t feel like you need to go light with your colour scheme! Dark hues are ideal in small rooms, while adding a sumptuous depth and richness to your ambience

homify Asian style bedroom Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Hide your bed completely with this all-in-one joinery setup

INGENIOUS APARTMENT Atelier UOA
Atelier UOA

INGENIOUS APARTMENT

Atelier UOA
Atelier UOA
Atelier UOA

If you’re still lacking ideas and need some additional help with your bedroom, why not chat to a professional? You can find a range of interior designers via the homify website – head over here and take a peek!

5. Lofty ambitions for your bedroom’s design? Build a loft bed and save space with your floor plan and layout

Casa 40, Studio Tenca & Associati
Studio Tenca &amp; Associati

Studio Tenca & Associati
Studio Tenca &amp; Associati
Studio Tenca & Associati

6. Bunks are often overlooked by these built-in examples are stylish, unique and original!

Progetti, luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

7. This apartment’s bedroom is hidden behind timber walls that can be added or removed for privacy

BRERA APARTMENT, PLANAIR ®
PLANAIR ®

PLANAIR ®
PLANAIR ®
PLANAIR ®

8. Sometimes simple is best and this room shows us why. Princess-like and picture perfect, the room is united, simple and blends earthy tones with comforting creams

homify Mediterranean style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Underbed storage can look invisible, while offering stylish and sophisticated clutter-busting solutions

Depto FL, MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas

MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas

10. This individual design combines timber cladding, an interesting bed-end bench, while each feature has been added with careful consideration

Magnifique déco vintage pour une résidence privée , Studio Catoir
Studio Catoir

Studio Catoir
Studio Catoir
Studio Catoir

11. If you’re seriously lacking space take a peek at this fold out bed that is sure to enhance your room and leave space for important activities

MUEBLES JUVENILES ABATIBLES, Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.

Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.

12. Built-in shelving is ideal in a compact room, ensuring a clutter free aesthetic and plenty of stylish storage space

Apartment XIV, STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE
STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE

Apartment XIV

STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE
STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE
STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

13. Fit your bed into any tiny space you own. This exemplar illustrates how this is possible, and how the sleeping area can still feel cosy and welcoming, while effortlessly saving space

Mini alloggio in Barcellona, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

14. Painted bedheads are inexpensive and help delineate the sleeping area from the other areas in the room.

ECP | Área Íntima, Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

15. Finally, add a chandelier to your small room to ensure it feels luxuriously opulent, guaranteeing your mornings are filled with a sense of fortuitousness.

Appartamento Residenziale - Monza - 2013, Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

Did any of these tips inspire you? If you need more encouragement, check out: 10 simple organisational tricks to start the new year

How a pile of bricks became the perfect garden house
Do you have any other design ideas for our readers? 

