Bedrooms: 6 designs for double beds

All the rooms in a home are a fusion of the tastes and needs of the people who live there. In the day-to-day life of a family home, few spaces are dedicated exclusively to the parents, therefore the bedroom should be a sacred enclosure where the couple can relax and share private moments.

It's a place to talk about work, the bustle of life, traffic, children, dreams, future plans, goals and upcoming adventures… as well as to sleep! All this requires a peaceful, romantic and yet practical environment. So here are 6 beautiful double bed designs to give you ideas! Enjoy.