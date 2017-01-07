A picture-perfect gabled house in the country

Today on homify, we have another delightful rural property to show you courtesy of the Wee house Company from Ayrshire in Bonnie Scotland. This particular dwelling is a woodland cottage close to a beautiful loch set amid picturesque surroundings and wildlife. It could almost be a fisherman's cottage, with its wonderful sea palette and close proximity to a loch where a bit of lunch might be hooked and then taken back for some dinner. The scenery in this part of the world is lush green and bright with wild flowers that are even more colourful than this lovely little country dwelling. Let's explore inside…
Lush green grass, old trees and a picture-perfect blue sky surround this navy and white cottage—the traditional colours of the Scottish football and rugby teams! Sash windows complete the look of a haven, remote in the wilderness.
Simple, colourful and stylish. A touch of decking and somewhere to leave muddy boots after a day's wanderings. The lantern outdoor light is a lovely traditional touch, while the white door and interior contrast beautifully with the rich blue walls. We love the tiny sash windows, too.
This kitchen is a typical country design, with white units and panel walls offsetting a wonderfully warm wooden floor. Lighting is superbly chic, with brass hanging lanterns and glass shades. Windows have the cross-section style of the country, and the sense of space and relaxation is welcoming and calming.
The open-plan living and kitchen area really give this cottage its homely, warm and cosy feel. A lilac chair, blue couch and punchy yellow cushions accentuate the old world decorations of skis and wooden chair. The light wooden floor enhances natural light through the french doors and large windows, leading to the rear of the house and views of the woodland and loch.
An old fashioned brass-bottomed bathtub, set against a striking red panel wall, plays beautifully against the natural wood flooring. Other notable features include vintage-style fixtures and cute high window. Employing the services of a bathroom designer can be beneficial in making your bathroom stand out.
Following on from the two main colours of blue and red, we have the guest bedroom mainly in white but with bedding in keeping with the palette of the house. The room is empty of decorations except for a bedside table and chest in the corner, but the lack of decor is, in itself, following the style of a minimalistic cabin. Possessions are not needed in this environment of calm and tranquility.
A shade of purple complements white and wooden flooring in the bathroom. There is a relaxed appeal to using purple as a wall colour, and this is a great example of how it can promote a feeling of both ease and style.
Again, everything is simple, neat and symmetrical. Two white wooden bedside tables are minimal and practical, while inward-facing bedside lamps, some gentle pastel hues and a rustic bedframe complete the look. Wooden flooring runs throughout the house to great effect.
If you have a country-style kitchen, complete the look with more traditional chopping boards, bread bins, pots and knife holders. Here we also have some colourful plates and saucers.
Through the French windows we arrive at the small decking area we saw before, with enough space to place two chairs and some plants. Imagine sitting down after a day's fishing or hiking and drinking a beer with boots off. This raised decking is the perfect area on which to unwind and step down into the woodland behind the property.