Clever ideas for bedroom storage

Our bedrooms are our havens, our resting and rejuvenation spaces where we conduct our most private affairs and spend our most intimate moments. For some, a bedroom is a hallowed chamber, a world within a home where everything is where it needs to be and every comfort is tended to; for others, the bedroom is a far more perfunctory space, a chamber to come and go, and keep moving. Whatever the case, we all have things in our bedrooms, and those things need a place to rest just as much we do.

Bedroom storage can be a tricky thing to get right. More often than not, we tend to prioritise aesthetics over functionality, particularly when it comes to our private spaces. Creating a bedroom that not only sets the scene and looks the part, but also offers maximum storage capability, can be a real juggling act, especially if you're working with a room of relative modesty space-wise.

Ultimately, what makes the best bedroom storage? Today on homify, we've got you covered with six fabulous ideas for bedroom storage—ones that'll not only enhance the way you keep your belongings in check, but make your bedroom look great too.