Tips for making more space in your kitchen

If you're like me, you relish your kitchen: it's that all important, all-inclusive multi-tasking domestic space where so many hours get eaten up with the delicious meals and tasty conversation that inevitably ensue within its hallowed walls. For so many people, the kitchen is an even more important room in the house than the lounge or living room (and if you really like to cook, maybe even the bedroom too). It is a space where we do so much more that merely store our produce and foodstuffs, chop and prepare; for many, it's where we unwind, relax, chat with friends, zone out to music, and let our minds wander as we indulge in a little therapeutic food-related activity.

One thing that we can't seem to get enough of in the kitchen is space. Things can very quickly spiral out of control, and idle mess can become serious clutter in the simple flick of a whisk. Having ample space to wield your wares comes at a premium, so keeping everything in check is a foremost kitchen priority. Even if you're far from being a kitchen aficionado and you actually spend the bare minimum inside the kitchen it still is important to keep this space in order.

Today on homify, we're offering a few of our hottest tips on how to make the most of your kitchen space, and create more room within it, so take a wander through these neat examples and get cooking!