These days we spend so much time, attention and energy on making our homes beautiful. We obsess over the more obvious spaces: the public areas like lounge and living rooms, ones in plain view that are more scrutinised than those spaces that are more tucked away. The fact is we really ought to give just as much thought and attention to the intimate spaces in our homes as the more social ones, and off all these areas, the bathroom remains one of the most overlooked and deserving of attention. This is the space where we relax and refresh ourselves, where we get away form the rigours of the day and rejuvenate. In this regard, it makes a lot of sense to put a decent amount of energy and consideration into the way our bathroom spaces are setup and constructed.

'How can I make my bathroom more modern?' is a question that we all ask at some point—so many bathrooms these days still rely on a basic, archaic décor, bereft of freshness and the sort of vibe and mood conducive to a truly relaxing and functional wash space. Today on homify, we're giving out a few tips and pointers on how to turn your bathroom from something positively old school into something truly modernised.