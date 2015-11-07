These days we spend so much time, attention and energy on making our homes beautiful. We obsess over the more obvious spaces: the public areas like lounge and living rooms, ones in plain view that are more scrutinised than those spaces that are more tucked away. The fact is we really ought to give just as much thought and attention to the intimate spaces in our homes as the more social ones, and off all these areas, the bathroom remains one of the most overlooked and deserving of attention. This is the space where we relax and refresh ourselves, where we get away form the rigours of the day and rejuvenate. In this regard, it makes a lot of sense to put a decent amount of energy and consideration into the way our bathroom spaces are setup and constructed.
'How can I make my bathroom more modern?' is a question that we all ask at some point—so many bathrooms these days still rely on a basic, archaic décor, bereft of freshness and the sort of vibe and mood conducive to a truly relaxing and functional wash space. Today on homify, we're giving out a few tips and pointers on how to turn your bathroom from something positively old school into something truly modernised.
When we talk about modernising our bathrooms, or any rooms in our homes for that matter, most of us instantly try to reckon with what we assume will end up being a rather difficult and costly outlay. The fact is, modernising your bathroom need not be an elaborate overhaul. If you're not quite up to a full remodel just yet, start with the small things and work your way from there.
Lighting, and the clever use of it, is a fabulous way to instantly enhance and transform a bathroom space. In this fabulously fresh example, we see how a neat bathroom design becomes a futuristic, modernised haven with the inclusion of electric blue strip lights installed in and around the vanity and ceiling. Let this be an indication and reminder of what's possible with a good and thoughtful light selection.
Of course, modernising your bathroom can be a daunting task, especially if you're not sure where to begin. Why not get in touch with a professional for a little wisdom and guidance on how to get going?
Aside from our beds, the one thing we use every day (except perhaps the toilet) is our shower or bath. We wouldn't settle on a bed that didn't bring comfort, so why should we consider a bath or shower that doesn't bring us joy and pleasure each and every morning or night? To not give the utmost attention to the sort of shower or bath that we have in our bathrooms is borderline negligent to the holistic happiness and harmony of our lives at home.
A great way to give your bathroom a modern lift is by selecting a shower or bath that really creates a scene. This example certainly leads the way: a fabulous, modern free standing white tub, fused neatly and thoughtfully with the silver showerhead above. Not all of us are blessed with the sort of space required for both a shower and bath; choosing a hybrid like this can bring the best of both options, while delivering a stunningly modern edge to the space.
When considering any bathroom overhaul or mild remodel, it's imperative that we consider the fundamentals. For example: what sort of flooring should I use? It's a pivotal question than can leave us scratching our heads with the sheer range of choices available. Once upon a time, tiled bathroom floors were considered the only way forward: a modern, clean and contemporary choice for any bathing space. Nothing against tiles; they continue to offer a great look and functional aesthetic when the space demands it. At the same time, they're not necessarily the be all and end all when it comes to laying down a sophisticated, modern bathroom interior.
Sometimes, attributes from the past return to vogue to become modern once more—that's certainly the case in this fantastically elegant setup: sun spills though glorious venetian style slats, glowing decadent on what can only be described as a truly graceful interior. It all works so well here, but the key ingredient? The parquet wood flooring: a gorgeous selection that enhances the natural, understated verve of the room, and shows how to modernise while honoring the aesthetics of the past. A beautiful tiling alternative.
Don't let preconceptions sway you from the fact that modernising a bathroom need not be an arduous task. Simplicity really is king when it comes to a bathroom revamp, and it can begin with something as seemingly insignificant as your choice of sink. In a world of duel-sink vanities and plush, regal mirrors, a little simplicity can be just what the bathroom doctor ordered.
In this case, we see how a humble sink and taps can work to a tee in a modest setup. But what really works well here is the choice of materials: a modestly decadent, yet ultra delightful copper-toned bowl sink. It's the simple additions like these that can really make a statement.
Who ever thought we'd be talking about how to make toilets more fun? No longer must our toilets be plain, boring ceramic units bereft of personality: behold the exemplars of modern 'toiletry', beginning with this fabulously stylish stainless steel water cabinet.
Black and white tiles set the scene here for a toilet well out of the ordinary: gleaming futuristic silver, shaped circular in the body with style and flair. Who ever said toilets had to 'one design suits all'? Modernise across the board, and don't let the toilet miss out on all the fun!
Lastly, we consider the importance of selecting a great bathroom vanity. The vanity tends to contribute more than its share of design input in a bathroom space—after all, it's the bathroom's 'centerpiece' (or perhaps even 'altar'), the space we attend each day, the control station where we keep all our bits and pieces and make ourselves look glamorous before heading out into the wild world.
Choose a vanity that brings personality and character to your modern bathroom space, while maximising storage and functionality. Here, a gorgeous modern vanity marries well to this bathroom's rustic setup: its wooden floorboards, accessories and room trimmings unit effortlessly with this selection, with storage space and personality in spades.
