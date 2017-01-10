The one-storey home you've always wanted

If you thought that one-storey homes were small, impractical and unstylish, prepare to have your mind changed by the beautiful property that we are showing you today! A great size for any growing family, it has also been designed with stylish finishes firmly in mind. The architect that dreamt up this home clearly had an eye for tasteful luxury, timeless colours and easy, relaxed living and we just know that their vision will have you looking at one-storey homes in a whole new light. Come with us now as we take a closer look…
Every inch a modern version of a cute chocolate box house that England is so synonymous with, this delightful one-storey home oozes a family-friendly, practical and yet still stylish vibe! The stark white walls contrast with the dark grey roof perfectly and offer a softer variation on the classic monochrome look. A large garage offers ample parking and a wealth of extra storage too!
We love this rendering, as it shows how much potential the interior has! With large sliding doors offering an easy and constant connection to the outside, this semi open-plan space that encompasses a living and dining room, feels large, fresh and airy. The chic white and wood scheme really lifts the room too!
Adding a new material into the palette, this rear façade is warm, graceful and elegant, thanks to the natural wood cladding that is in place. Taking full advantage of the sunny aspect, the wood really shines and adds a chic extra touch to this lovely home and makes you want to go in a little closer, to find out more!
What a shot! This goes to show that no matter where you are, either inside or outside of this house, you'll be comfortable and content! Seating is found all around the perimeter terrace and adds a luxury as well as sociable feel to the exterior. The only question is, how many bedrooms does a house like this offer?
This floor plan offers a whole new understanding as to how this house is laid out and works. With space for three bedrooms, a large open-plan living and dining room, functional kitchen, two bathrooms and a garage, we don't think any family would be too big for this simply elegant space. It just goes to show that good things really can come in modest, but stylish, packages!
