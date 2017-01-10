The one-storey home you've always wanted

This floor plan offers a whole new understanding as to how this house is laid out and works. With space for three bedrooms, a large open-plan living and dining room, functional kitchen, two bathrooms and a garage, we don't think any family would be too big for this simply elegant space. It just goes to show that good things really can come in modest, but stylish, packages!

For extra family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A great villa with a deceptive facade.