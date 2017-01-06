9 feng shui tricks to keep your home happy in 2017

Alright folks, as we’re well and truly into the first week of the new year, we thought it pertinent to delve into some tips and tricks that will help you keep your home healthy and happy in the coming months. Have you heard of feng shui? With over 3000 years of practice in China (feng shui’s country of origin) and around the world, this system of laws is perfect for assisting in the arrangement of your furniture and décor.
But where should you start? We’ve got 9 helpful hints that will contribute to creating a happy and enjoyable abode. Ensuring all your domestic maintenance tasks have been completed, keeping particular doors closed, as well as the placement certain furniture all add to the vibe and aura within your dwelling, read on below and learn more!
De-cluttering a cooking space is the first step to ensuring your home feels (and looks) happy. Take a little time to audit your pantry, throw away any unnecessary items and remember to keep surfaces clean and free from mess or junk.
In any room of your home you need to balance your chi (energy), and the two opposing energies in any space are yin and yang. If your space has too many sharp, angular or pointy surfaces, soften them with textiles and comforting accessories.
You bedroom can be designed to maximise good sleep, and ensure you don’t wake up feeling groggy or restless. Avoid pointing your bed straight towards the door, as well as any windows behind the bed, as this will drain your energy. If you have a workspace in your bedroom, keep it clear and clutter free and don’t display work if possible.
Natural materials help you connect with the earth, while enhancing your health and wellbeing. For best results, add plants, water features and accessories made with organic materials.
Arranging your seating correctly can create a desirable aesthetic and ambience within the home. Seats should be placed in power positions, which means they should have full view of doors and windows to view anyone that may be entering the space. Additionally, don’t crowd the space; you should be able to walk between your sofa and coffee table with ease.
Feng shui bathrooms are notoriously difficult to design, as most of the fixtures are unable to be moved. However, you can focus on keeping the space tidy, clean and free from germs. Make a routine and regularly clean and sanitise your wash space, ensuring it is sparkling and enjoyable for the whole home.
An easy and simple step, keeping your bathroom door closed ensures odours and smells are away from the rest of the home. Make it habit and when you enter or leave the bathroom, shut the door behind you!
Your hallway should flow and create movement, and the easiest way to achieve this is by ensuring it is free from obstructions and clutter!
The colours that have been chosen for a room drastically affect the vibe and aura of the particular space. Do some research and pick subtle hues that suit your desired ambience and atmosphere.
