9 feng shui tricks to keep your home happy in 2017

Alright folks, as we’re well and truly into the first week of the new year, we thought it pertinent to delve into some tips and tricks that will help you keep your home healthy and happy in the coming months. Have you heard of feng shui? With over 3000 years of practice in China (feng shui’s country of origin) and around the world, this system of laws is perfect for assisting in the arrangement of your furniture and décor.

But where should you start? We’ve got 9 helpful hints that will contribute to creating a happy and enjoyable abode. Ensuring all your domestic maintenance tasks have been completed, keeping particular doors closed, as well as the placement certain furniture all add to the vibe and aura within your dwelling, read on below and learn more!