9 feng shui tricks to keep your home happy in 2017

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
Alright folks, as we’re well and truly into the first week of the new year, we thought it pertinent to delve into some tips and tricks that will help you keep your home healthy and happy in the coming months. Have you heard of feng shui? With over 3000 years of practice in China (feng shui’s country of origin) and around the world, this system of laws is perfect for assisting in the arrangement of your furniture and décor.

But where should you start? We’ve got 9 helpful hints that will contribute to creating a happy and enjoyable abode. Ensuring all your domestic maintenance tasks have been completed, keeping particular doors closed, as well as the placement certain furniture all add to the vibe and aura within your dwelling, read on below and learn more!

1. De-clutter your cooking space

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling Sensearchitects Limited Minimalist kitchen White Minimal,Interior Design,White,Simple,Open Plan,Kitchen,Bar,Bar
Sensearchitects Limited

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

De-cluttering a cooking space is the first step to ensuring your home feels (and looks) happy. Take a little time to audit your pantry, throw away any unnecessary items and remember to keep surfaces clean and free from mess or junk. 

2. Soften any hard or shape surfaces

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom Furniture,Building,Comfort,Fixture,Wood,Bed frame,Bed,Textile,Table,Interior design
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

In any room of your home you need to balance your chi (energy), and the two opposing energies in any space are yin and yang. If your space has too many sharp, angular or pointy surfaces, soften them with textiles and comforting accessories.

3. Look at your bedroom’s furniture arrangement

LT's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom Furniture,Property,Comfort,Wood,Building,Interior design,Bed frame,Flooring,Shade,Bed
arctitudesign

LT's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

You bedroom can be designed to maximise good sleep, and ensure you don’t wake up feeling groggy or restless. Avoid pointing your bed straight towards the door, as well as any windows behind the bed, as this will drain your energy. If you have a workspace in your bedroom, keep it clear and clutter free and don’t display work if possible.

4. Go earthy with natural materials

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern style bedroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Natural materials help you connect with the earth, while enhancing your health and wellbeing. For best results, add plants, water features and accessories made with organic materials.

5. Focus on your living room seating placement

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room Property,Couch,Television,Interior design,Bookcase,Living room,Floor,Comfort,Television set,Real estate
arctitudesign

BI's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Arranging your seating correctly can create a desirable aesthetic and ambience within the home. Seats should be placed in power positions, which means they should have full view of doors and windows to view anyone that may be entering the space. Additionally, don’t crowd the space; you should be able to walk between your sofa and coffee table with ease.

If you think your home might need a professional touch you can find a range of interior designers via the homify website – head over here and find one today!

6. Create a hygienic bathroom

A Bathroom to Relax Sensearchitects Limited Modern bathroom Stone Beige bathroom,simple,modern,minimal,white,double,basin,timber,deck
Sensearchitects Limited

A Bathroom to Relax

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Feng shui bathrooms are notoriously difficult to design, as most of the fixtures are unable to be moved. However, you can focus on keeping the space tidy, clean and free from germs. Make a routine and regularly clean and sanitise your wash space, ensuring it is sparkling and enjoyable for the whole home.

7. Keep the bathroom door closed

It's All Wet Sensearchitects Limited Modern bathroom Stone Beige slate,bath,beige,wet,shower,cosy
Sensearchitects Limited

It's All Wet

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

An easy and simple step, keeping your bathroom door closed ensures odours and smells are away from the rest of the home. Make it habit and when you enter or leave the bathroom, shut the door behind you!

8. Ensure your hallways and corridors flow

Paintings Sensearchitects Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White white,minimal,stair,wall painting,simple,clean
Sensearchitects Limited

Paintings

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Your hallway should flow and create movement, and the easiest way to achieve this is by ensuring it is free from obstructions and clutter!

9. Look at your colour schemes

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

The colours that have been chosen for a room drastically affect the vibe and aura of the particular space. Do some research and pick subtle hues that suit your desired ambience and atmosphere.

Do you have any other feng shui tips for our readers? Add them below!

