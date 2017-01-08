Your browser is out-of-date.

12 budget ways to decorate a small living room

DER KOLBENFADEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS OKTOBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
Your living room is the unquestionable workhorse of the home. A place to rest, rejuvenate, entertain and socialise, this particular domestic space offers an area that is versatile and multi-purpose. However, because of this, the living zone is often a room that requires regular remodelling and updating, more so than less-frequented spaces in the home. The downside is that routine refurbishing can break the bank and your budget if you’re not careful.

Luckily, we’ve got 12 tips for inexpensive decorating, which are sure to boost your interior ambience and improve your small living room’s vibe. Read on below and learn more, we’ve got something for everyone!

1. Indoor plants

DER KOLBENFADEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS OKTOBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
Indoor plants are inexpensive and drastically improve the vibe, aura, atmosphere and ambience within your home. Go a little crazy with your plants and don’t be shy, employ many different varieties.

2. Go vintage

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
Vintage odds and ends can be purchased from second hand stores for next to nothing. Shop around, if you need something to add pizzazz, don’t buy new, give an old and unique item a second chance at life.

3. Audit and curate

Pl's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room Marble White Furniture,Comfort,Window,Building,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Living room,Flooring,Architecture
Pare back your design and only opt for items that you truly love. Be brutal! Get rid of anything that has had its day and only retain items that suit your desired aesthetic.

4. Rearrange your setup

Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern living room Picture frame,Furniture,Property,Couch,Table,Comfort,Interior design,Wood,Lighting,studio couch
Discovery Primea | Manila

A new look doesn’t have to mean new items – rearrange your living room furniture to suit the compact layout and add verve and flow to your space.

5. DIY and beyond

Musewll Hill, London Jigsaw Interior Architecture Eclectic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Green green sofa,velvet,luxury,picture wall,gallery,textiles,living room,jigsaw interiors,copper,brass
Musewll Hill, London

DIY projects are perfect for saving money, and work brilliantly in smaller rooms that require versatile items. Think throw cushions, rugs, picture frames or a whole gallery wall!

If you think your home might need a professional touch you can find a range of interior designers via the homify website – head over here and find one today!

6. Paint

Alsemberg, ZR-architects ZR-architects Modern living room
A fresh lick of paint doesn’t cost the earth, but will instill a sense of newness and life within your room with minimal fuss and relative ease.

7. Go minimal

Studio Créqui, atelier DiTO atelier DiTO Minimalist living room
Minimalism works well with small spaces and helps you feel as though your room is larger than it might actually be. Reduce, clutter bust and remove to impart a minimalist vibe within your room.

8. Look at your lighting

yellow floor lamp rigby & mac Living roomAccessories & decoration
yellow floor lamp

Lighting has a huge effect on the overall ambience and aura within your living room. Look at adding a freestanding lamp or some candles to create mood and atmosphere.

9. Showcase your books

casa a Loreto (progetto di distribuzione e interior design), Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto BedroomBedside tables
Books look lovely and are an inexpensive decorative item that is also practical. Stack them in areas they will be seen and utilised (such as a side table), while avoiding walkways that might block your room’s movement.

10. Add mirrors

Apartamento com história no Flamengo, Da.Hora Arquitetura Da.Hora Arquitetura Eclectic style living room
You can purchase a feature mirror or mirrors fairly cheaply, but their impact will be huge! Place them in areas to reflect the room, adding depth and perceived space to your area.

11. Work with textiles

Scatter cushions Loaf Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored cushion,scatter cushion,cushions,scatter cushions
Scatter cushions

Throw rugs, cushions and other materials are inexpensive, but add cosiness and style to your compact living zone.

12. Save and splurge

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Textile Grey
Saving up and splurge on a key item that you simply must have. It might be an armchair, sofa, television or bar trolley, but whatever it is, one must-have item will definitely create an eye-catching feature in your space.

Do you have any other tips or tricks? Add them below!

