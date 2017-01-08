12 budget ways to decorate a small living room

Your living room is the unquestionable workhorse of the home. A place to rest, rejuvenate, entertain and socialise, this particular domestic space offers an area that is versatile and multi-purpose. However, because of this, the living zone is often a room that requires regular remodelling and updating, more so than less-frequented spaces in the home. The downside is that routine refurbishing can break the bank and your budget if you’re not careful.
Luckily, we’ve got 12 tips for inexpensive decorating, which are sure to boost your interior ambience and improve your small living room’s vibe. Read on below and learn more, we’ve got something for everyone!
Indoor plants are inexpensive and drastically improve the vibe, aura, atmosphere and ambience within your home. Go a little crazy with your plants and don’t be shy, employ many different varieties.
Vintage odds and ends can be purchased from second hand stores for next to nothing. Shop around, if you need something to add pizzazz, don’t buy new, give an old and unique item a second chance at life.
Pare back your design and only opt for items that you truly love. Be brutal! Get rid of anything that has had its day and only retain items that suit your desired aesthetic.
A new look doesn’t have to mean new items – rearrange your living room furniture to suit the compact layout and add verve and flow to your space.
DIY projects are perfect for saving money, and work brilliantly in smaller rooms that require versatile items. Think throw cushions, rugs, picture frames or a whole gallery wall!
A fresh lick of paint doesn’t cost the earth, but will instill a sense of newness and life within your room with minimal fuss and relative ease.
Minimalism works well with small spaces and helps you feel as though your room is larger than it might actually be. Reduce, clutter bust and remove to impart a minimalist vibe within your room.
Lighting has a huge effect on the overall ambience and aura within your living room. Look at adding a freestanding lamp or some candles to create mood and atmosphere.
Books look lovely and are an inexpensive decorative item that is also practical. Stack them in areas they will be seen and utilised (such as a side table), while avoiding walkways that might block your room’s movement.
You can purchase a feature mirror or mirrors fairly cheaply, but their impact will be huge! Place them in areas to reflect the room, adding depth and perceived space to your area.
Throw rugs, cushions and other materials are inexpensive, but add cosiness and style to your compact living zone.
Saving up and splurge on a key item that you simply must have. It might be an armchair, sofa, television or bar trolley, but whatever it is, one must-have item will definitely create an eye-catching feature in your space.
