12 budget ways to decorate a small living room

Your living room is the unquestionable workhorse of the home. A place to rest, rejuvenate, entertain and socialise, this particular domestic space offers an area that is versatile and multi-purpose. However, because of this, the living zone is often a room that requires regular remodelling and updating, more so than less-frequented spaces in the home. The downside is that routine refurbishing can break the bank and your budget if you’re not careful.

Luckily, we’ve got 12 tips for inexpensive decorating, which are sure to boost your interior ambience and improve your small living room’s vibe. Read on below and learn more, we’ve got something for everyone!