A cosy little home built for happy family life

Mediterranean-style homes are all about creating space to focus on the fine things in life—like dining and spending time with friends and family. They generally have a raw, rustic spirit and lots in common with the earthy, industrial look that's so popular at the moment.

So it's really interesting to see how these influences have been combined with the cool functionality of a Korean-style home. This project we will explore today is a free-standing home of two levels that covers just over 100sqm. It was created by Korean architects Yungsunhousing and, somehow, contains the perfect fusion of all these influences. Let's go on a photo tour to see more…