A new era of housing: 7 cheap and simple prefab homes

Prefabricated housing is enjoying an invigorating resurgence in interest at the moment. It's not a trend that is likely to be going away anytime soon because this kind of housing is—quite simply—the way of the future.

Prefab homes are much, much faster and cheaper to build than traditional construction methods. They are also incredibly environmentally efficient and allow the owner to gain a very accurate idea of the end product and the exact price. Unexpected delays and their resulting costs are traditionally one of the most common sources of stress for the home-builder and this is a very welcome development.

So it's no surprise that, here at homify, we've discovered that prefabricated projects receive a lot of interest from our readers. Today we've gathered up some of the most interesting prefab homes out there! Let's take a look at them…