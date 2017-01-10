15 brilliant staircases perfect for small homes

Need to get smart about the staircase design in your small home? Of course you do! A second level is a fabulous idea for a small home. After all—it's always good to build upwards. But it's not always easy to accommodate a standard staircase design in the hallway when dealing with a lack of floor space. So what are the options?
Well today, we've gathered up some of the most creative, space-savvy and simply brilliant small staircase designs around. We bet they'll inspire you! Let's have a look at them…
This staircase is portable so it can be pushed out of the way when not in use.
This staircase also acts as a striking decorative element in the small home.
When short of floor space, it always helps to up the incline of the staircase and make it really steep.
This little staircase has a platform that adds extra storage space.
A super minimalist white staircase for a modern little home.
An edgy design that uses the corner walls as you might a banister.
Compact homes need smart storage and the little nooks in this staircase provide the perfect storage space.
Multifunctional furniture is always the way to go in a small home. This staircase has a study built into it.
The classic solution for a small home is a spiral design. This design is positively inspiring.
A 90 degree turn is a good solution when you don't have space for a straight flight of stairs.
Chunky wooden treads feel solid and homely. They are good to counter the potential danger of a staircase with a very steep slope.
Ditching the banister and using a two way design makes for a very slick little staircase here.
Is this a staircase, a seat or a desk? Who cares, it can be all at once.
This little staircase has a banister on one side. It provides the perfect balance of practicality and simplicity.
This design is almost like a ladder rather than a staircase. What makes it so good is the built-in railing on the side.
