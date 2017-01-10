15 brilliant staircases perfect for small homes

Need to get smart about the staircase design in your small home? Of course you do! A second level is a fabulous idea for a small home. After all—it's always good to build upwards. But it's not always easy to accommodate a standard staircase design in the hallway when dealing with a lack of floor space. So what are the options?

Well today, we've gathered up some of the most creative, space-savvy and simply brilliant small staircase designs around. We bet they'll inspire you! Let's have a look at them…