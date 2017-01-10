Your browser is out-of-date.

15 brilliant staircases perfect for small homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Need to get smart about the staircase design in your small home? Of course you do! A second level is a fabulous idea for a small home. After all—it's always good to build upwards. But it's not always easy to accommodate a standard staircase design in the hallway when dealing with a lack of floor space. So what are the options?

Well today, we've gathered up some of the most creative, space-savvy and simply brilliant small staircase designs around. We bet they'll inspire you! Let's have a look at them…

1. A movable staircase

Loft ZURITA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist kitchen
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

This staircase is portable so it can be pushed out of the way when not in use.

2. A striking geometric design

homify Scandinavian style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This staircase also acts as a striking decorative element in the small home.

3. The super steep staircase

Entrance hall homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Brown interior design,interior architecture,renovation,apartment,Amsterdam,De Pijp,Deirdre Renniers,Netherlands,desk,grey oak,oak
homify

Entrance hall

homify
homify
homify

When short of floor space, it always helps to up the incline of the staircase and make it really steep.

4. A mini platform and staircase in one

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This little staircase has a platform that adds extra storage space.

5. A minimalist white staircase

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

A super minimalist white staircase for a modern little home.

6. The edgy design

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

An edgy design that uses the corner walls as you might a banister.

7. A staircase with perfect little storage nooks

Appartement familial atypique : réaménagement de chambres de services-Paris-16e , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

Compact homes need smart storage and the little nooks in this staircase provide the perfect storage space.

8. A combination of staircase and study

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

Multifunctional furniture is always the way to go in a small home. This staircase has a study built into it.

9. A classic spiral design

Appartamento Milano, Padi Costruzioni Padi Costruzioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Padi Costruzioni

Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni

The classic solution for a small home is a spiral design. This design is positively inspiring.

10. The staircase with a turn

New-build, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood
J.J.Mullane Ltd

New-build

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

A 90 degree turn is a good solution when you don't have space for a straight flight of stairs.

11. Chunky wooden stairs

Student Accommodation - SW10, Ceetoo Architects Ceetoo Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ceetoo Architects

Student Accommodation—SW10

Ceetoo Architects
Ceetoo Architects
Ceetoo Architects

Chunky wooden treads feel solid and homely. They are good to counter the potential danger of a staircase with a very steep slope.

12. A two way staircase without a banister

Clonbrock Road, Lipton Plant Architects Lipton Plant Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lipton Plant Architects

Clonbrock Road

Lipton Plant Architects
Lipton Plant Architects
Lipton Plant Architects

Ditching the banister and using a two way design makes for a very slick little staircase here.

13. A combination of designs

Cherry Blossom House (German Passivhaus), ÜberRaum Architects ÜberRaum Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ÜberRaum Architects

Cherry Blossom House (German Passivhaus)

ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects
ÜberRaum Architects

Is this a staircase, a seat or a desk? Who cares, it can be all at once.

14. Small with a single banister

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

This little staircase has a banister on one side. It provides the perfect balance of practicality and simplicity.

15. A staircase/ladder with a built-in rail

눌치재, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
아키제주 건축사사무소

아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소

This design is almost like a ladder rather than a staircase. What makes it so good is the built-in railing on the side.

Dressing up your hallway or entrance? Let's have a look at 10 beautiful hallways to surprise your guests.

Which of these staircase designs has you interested?

