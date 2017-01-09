A low-cost home built for modern living

The owners of this property apparently asked for a modern home that was cheap to build and suitable to rent. We found this statement rather surprising because—despite the pragmatism of the project—the resulting home is nothing short of beautiful. It is small to be sure, but it also has the distinctive serene, sophisticated feel of a high-end home.

Spanish architects Nana Arquitectos achieved this aesthetic by opting for simplicity and creating a very open, continuous flow between the various living spaces. Of course, the occupants also required some privacy so they built up the facade and installed a single panel window. This gives an element of surprise to the home. Let's take a look at it in pictures!