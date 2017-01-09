The small country home you won't forget

With today’s cities reaching their peak in terms of population and costliness, it’s no wonder individuals are choosing to relocate to rural locations that offer comfort, as well as a refreshed aesthetic. The place you choose to live has a major impact of many aspects of your life, not least your health and the wellbeing of your family.
Today on homify we’re going to take a peek inside a striking abode located just outside the financial megalopolis of São Paulo, Brazil. Within walking distance to the beach, and nestled within a dense forest, this bungalow-like dwelling has been designed by RAC Arquitetura, and boasts a rustic aesthetic with an abundance of charm!
Would you like to take a look inside? Check out the pictures below and start planning your next country escape today!
Inviting and characterful, this dwelling certainly makes us feel at home from the moment we set our eyes upon it. Homely, with a rustic simplicity, the combination of exposed brickwork, cream stucco and raw timber certainly provide an alluring yet casual aesthetic.
Some of the most noticeable inclusions are the shuttered double doors that provide an entrance to the home, as well as providing the exterior terrace with a feeling of liveability and inclusivity. Perfect for enjoying the surrounding greenery, this setup boasts enough room for dining, living and relaxing, while boosting one’s ability to take in São Paulo’s warm weather and plentiful sun.
Stepping inside this home, we’re immediately struck by its personality and charm. Despite a modest exterior, the interior is filled with charismatic inclusions and a beautifully warm ambience. Earthy tones abound, and are paired with welcoming neutrals that add to the comfortable, open plan layout.
As well as the predominant pairing of timber hues and cream paint, the designers have also included patterns and motifs to add verve and interest to the space. The back wall facing the kitchen has been tiled, while through cushions with a green foliage print are seen in the living room.
Thanks to the abundant collection of windows in this home, the interior spaces are light, bright and wonderfully airy. As already mentioned, the colour scheme is rustic and warm, which is illuminated further by the cleverly located windows.
As well as improving the home visually, the windows also allow the interior to experience a renewed sense of freshness and invigoration, as each opening provides air and breezes to the dwelling.
When homes are located in enviable, tranquil and serene locations, it makes sense their occupants would want to make the most of the scenery and landscape. This bedroom shows us how the architects have ensured the exterior garden space can be easily enjoyed, with large double doors that invite ample illumination, as well as fresh breezes in the evening.
As we saw in the first image, this dwelling is certainly setup for events, occasions and parties. With it’s ideal location amongst lush greenery, it’s no wonder the owners would want a place to appreciate and experience the great outdoors at their doorstep!
Replete with a large deck that extends outward from the house, this is the ultimate place for gathering and socialising. The terrace is also far larger than we expected, easily catering to a large audience if necessary, but additionally usable for the family to relax and unwind together in the sun.
Lastly, we head around to the other side of the home to take a peek at the opposite façade and fascia. Modest and humble in its appearance, this gives us an impression of a simpler home, with more of a cottage aesthetic. Boasting the same crisp white stucco, blue-painted door shutters and frames add contrast and an interesting departure from the timber hues seen elsewhere.
Similar to the front, another raised veranda-cum-patio is added, large enough to add furniture to enjoy the serenity and scenery.
Would you like to check out more characterful homes in the countryside? We think you’ll enjoy touring: 10 simple homes surrounded by greenery!