22 simple and beautiful fences for your garden

As they say, first impressions last! And this couldn’t be truer when we consider your home. Curb appeal varies greatly between neighbouring properties, and it’s not always to do with the actual structure. Many different elements contribute to residential appeal, and one of them is the humble garden fence. Your home’s exterior space is often the first thing that visitors will see, and for this reason it makes sense to ensure it’s neat, tidy and stylish.

To help inspire, as well as provide a few ideas, we’ve gathered, collated and curated 22 of our favourite and easy-to-copy ornamental garden fences. Would you like to check them out? Read on below and pick your favourite!