22 simple and beautiful fences for your garden

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern garden
As they say, first impressions last! And this couldn’t be truer when we consider your home. Curb appeal varies greatly between neighbouring properties, and it’s not always to do with the actual structure. Many different elements contribute to residential appeal, and one of them is the humble garden fence. Your home’s exterior space is often the first thing that visitors will see, and for this reason it makes sense to ensure it’s neat, tidy and stylish.

To help inspire, as well as provide a few ideas, we’ve gathered, collated and curated 22 of our favourite and easy-to-copy ornamental garden fences. Would you like to check them out? Read on below and pick your favourite!

1. Subtly decorative with its dark green designs, this fence makes the perfect accompaniment to a simple lawn

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Classic, simple and natural, this timber fence is ideal for privacy and a connection with the environment

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

3. Stylishly chic, this white part-wall, part-trellis evokes a private yet tranquil aesthetic

SCREEN 25mm DIAMOND Oxford Trellis Modern houses
Oxford Trellis

SCREEN 25mm DIAMOND

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

4. Adding artwork is a simple way to enhance an existing fence wall

"LATTE" SCREEN Oxford Trellis Rustic style houses
Oxford Trellis

LATTE SCREEN

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

5. This timber fence has been stained a dark hue to create contrast and an engaging atmosphere in this Zen garden

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

6. Simple iron is a bold and dramatic look that offers safety and security

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

7. Countryside style and a ranch-like appearance works brilliantly for this rural home

Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

8. Timeless and enduring, this next example blends brick and steel to create a wonderfully classic vibe

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

9. This stone option is sophisticated and would suit a range of architectural styles

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Grow ivy against an ugly fence to add elegance and a lush ambience

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

11. The classic white picket fence is an enduring favourite that will suit many home styles!

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

12. Use colour to add an attention grabbing feature

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

13. Timber lattice works brilliantly if you’d like to grow greenery or foliage in your front or rear garden

SCREEN ABOVE WALL Oxford Trellis Modern houses
Oxford Trellis

SCREEN ABOVE WALL

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

14. Try employing different shapes to add an interesting aesthetic to your entrance

Murs de séparation, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Fencing & walls
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats Kreoo Pool Marble Black
Kreoo

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats

Kreoo
Kreoo
Kreoo

16. The ideal DIY project, this simple and natural fence is über-cute

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

Antares, JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS Tropical style pool Stone Wood effect
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

If you like what you see, but think a DIY project might be a little ambitious, you can always engage a professional to assist. Find one here and get started redesigning your home today!

18. Pastel colours are cute and characterful, seamlessly adding charm, as well as personality

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Contemporary Cottage Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

19. This see-through iron fence is durable and comes in a range of styles and designs

Ogrodzenia nierdzewne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

20. This design is truly unique, with a light and gorgeously original aesthetic

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

21. One of our final fences shows a setup that is lovingly adapted to the environment and its landscape

Sylter Gartentore, Friesentore, Sichtschutztore blickdicht und Gartenpforten aus Sipo Mahagoni.- Accoya.- und Bongossiholz in Weiß und allen RAL Farben auf Maß lieferbar., Holzwerkstatt Mazur Holzwerkstatt Mazur Modern garden
Holzwerkstatt Mazur

Holzwerkstatt Mazur
Holzwerkstatt Mazur
Holzwerkstatt Mazur

22. Want something different? Our last example boasts moulded metal that is eye-catching and unique

Alaskan Mountain Gate, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Eclectic style garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Alaskan Mountain Gate

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Did these examples inspire? If you need a little more encouragement, check out: 9 simple ideas for the outside of your home

A low-cost home built for modern living
So, which ornamental fence did you pick as your favourite? Add the number below!

