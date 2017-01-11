11 wooden homes for a natural life

Timber, timber and more timber! These days there is no doubt that wood is one of the most wonderful and versatile building materials, boasting a range of striking examples that are sure to suit a range of tastes and preferences. Today on homify we’re going to show you 11 of the most beautiful and stunning timber homes, which are sure to inspire and delight.

Not only is wood attractive, its also sustainable, boosting your dwelling’s eco-friendliness. Rustic, modern and contemporary, we’ve got a range of welcoming and warm houses that are going to make you want to start planning your next vacation or getaway. Ready to pick your favourite? Check them out below.