11 wooden homes for a natural life

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style houses Wood Wood effect
Timber, timber and more timber! These days there is no doubt that wood is one of the most wonderful and versatile building materials, boasting a range of striking examples that are sure to suit a range of tastes and preferences. Today on homify we’re going to show you 11 of the most beautiful and stunning timber homes, which are sure to inspire and delight.

Not only is wood attractive, its also sustainable, boosting your dwelling’s eco-friendliness. Rustic, modern and contemporary, we’ve got a range of welcoming and warm houses that are going to make you want to start planning your next vacation or getaway. Ready to pick your favourite? Check them out below.

1. A blend of old and new

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Juxtaposing heritage and contemporary design, our first home is replete with a rustic modernity, and is nestled beautifully in the lush landscape.

2. A gorgeous ranch home

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style houses
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

If you think of your ideal country abode, there’s a good chance it’ll look a little like this one. Perfect on the inside and out, this dwelling epitomises everything we love about rural dwellings and ranch homes.  

Embracing the spectacular scenery, we bet you want to take a peek inside! If you’d like the full tour, you can check it out here: The timber home you won't forget

3. A luxury log cabin

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style houses Wood Wood effect
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Log Cabin beside Japan Alps

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Rethinking the traditional log cabin, this luxury version offers everything one could possibly want in a timber home. The façade is a real eye-catching feature, while the two-storey setup means there is room for the whole family.

4. Simple and efficient

Log Cabin homify Modern garden Wood Wood effect office,study,gym,studio,garden,flat roof,modern,contemporary,L shape,wooden
homify

Log Cabin

homify
homify
homify

Super simple yet tidy and efficient, this next cabin utilises a pre-fabricated method to lower costs and improve building time.

5. Plenty of timber

Cedarcarte Garden living, Applecrate Applecrate Modern houses
Applecrate

Cedarcarte Garden living

Applecrate
Applecrate
Applecrate

Warm and welcoming, our next timber cabin is modern, yet invites us in with its wood façade and extensive use of timber throughout.

6. Contemporary shapes and forms

Lake Cabin FAM Architekti Modern houses
FAM Architekti

Lake Cabin

FAM Architekti
FAM Architekti
FAM Architekti

A personal favourite, this studio cabin is perfect for those who seek solace from the outside world. Boasting a timber façade, huge sliding glass doors and thermal insulation, this residence is ideal year round.

7. Bringing nature indoors

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

Decorative and attention-grabbing, this cabin brings the outside ‘inside’ with large glass doors and wonderful light filled interior spaces.

8. Compact and cosy

Estudios de cubierta inclinada 3, ecospace españa ecospace españa Modern houses Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

One of the most compact designs, this timber cabin is shed-like with a timber exterior that will age and silver over time.

9. Something more permanent

Geschwister Scholl Allee, Carlos Zwick Architekten Carlos Zwick Architekten Modern houses
Carlos Zwick Architekten

Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten
Carlos Zwick Architekten

For something a little more permanent, this contemporary dwelling is camouflaged well within this forest, yet still offers a lavish and luxurious aesthetic.

10. Modern and impressive

Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern houses
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin

On the more modern end of the scale we visit this impressive timber cabin. Incorporating plenty of glazing, as well as sliding doors, this dwelling feels permanent, yet also exudes a feeling of connection with the surrounding landscape.

11. Eye-catching and remarkable

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Our last cabin is a real scene-stealer! Large, liveable and modern, this home is sure to turn heads with its combination of timber and stone.

Which of these homes would you pick, if you could?

