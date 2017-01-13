Low-cost living: 3 brilliant portable homes

Calling all low-cost homebuyers – today's feature projects contain some seriously sophisticated alternatives for those with a limited budget, as well as limited space. Portable homes have come a long way in recent decades, and these days they are available in a range of styles and options to suit even the most discerning of purchasers.
To provide a little insight, some encouragement and inspiration, we’ve gathered three gorgeous examples from the Poland-based team at Letniskowo. Whether you are looking for something with a timber finish, or a contemporary all-white aesthetic, there’s guaranteed to be something to suit your tastes and preferences. Read on below to learn more!
The first portable house we take a peek at comes with a grey façade and plenty of alluring charm. From the outset we can see this is going to be an interesting dwelling, and certainly doesn’t represent the typical, out-dated homes of the past. Let’s check out the interior…
Inside the home is contemporary and wonderfully elegant. From this vantage you’d hardly even notice this is a portable dwelling, as it exudes class and sophistication. The kitchen is compact, and there is even a small fireplace to keep warm in winter.
Perfect for the entertainer, the home offers large sliding doors and a huge living space that would work brilliantly for anyone who enjoys having friends and family around for a get-together.
Boasting two separate bedrooms, this dwelling has room for everyone, and with the addition of bunk beds, it’s ideal for a larger group or expanding family. The designers have also included large robes to provide storage and a place for garments.
Now we didn’t expect this! Generally bathrooms are far less appealing in portable homes, but in this dwelling, they’ve paid attention to what families, couples and individuals really want – a stylish and comfortable wash space. Simple and easy to maintain, this definitely seals the deal.
Next up, our second home boasts a more rustic aesthetic, with a timber façade that emulates a log cabin. Similar in size to the first home, this impressive portable oozes character, and we cannot wait to see what lies inside.
With a cosy and welcoming ambience, this portable dwelling is more than simply a place to live, it’s a lifestyle. With the ability to transport one’s dwelling, there exists a plethora of different possibilities, and with a hospitable interior like this one, it’s easy to see how people choose a portable home over a more permanent option.
As we look towards the kitchen we’re able to see the warm and earthy colour palette that has been added to this intriguing and hospitable abode. Dark timber door and window frames are combined with lighter timber wall and ceiling panelling, adding contrast and interest to the setup.
Next up we head inside the master bedroom, which is far more spacious than we would have guessed! With it’s own set of double doors, it’s light, bright and perfectly illuminated.
Our last dwelling boasts a classic combination of black and white hues, and really stands out from the crowd. Similar to the two aforementioned homes, this one looks more like a standard residence than a portable house, with traditional gable roof and shutters to the exterior windows and doors.
Inside, we first check out the hallway. Insulated windows keep the heat in during winter and out during summer, while the all-white hues ensure a bright interior that reflects light with ease.
The living room is large and open, with sliding doors at the rear of the home, incorporating a connection with the exterior landscape and environment. Light timber-look flooring adds to the serene, luminous aesthetic, adding chic timelessness to the enduring décor.
Lastly, we check out the bathroom, and see the wonderfully large shower with built in tub. Perfect for relaxing after a long day, this bathroom is modern and clean, with a low-maintenance ambience and plenty of essential amenities.
