Low-cost living: 3 brilliant portable homes

Calling all low-cost homebuyers – today's feature projects contain some seriously sophisticated alternatives for those with a limited budget, as well as limited space. Portable homes have come a long way in recent decades, and these days they are available in a range of styles and options to suit even the most discerning of purchasers.

To provide a little insight, some encouragement and inspiration, we’ve gathered three gorgeous examples from the Poland-based team at Letniskowo. Whether you are looking for something with a timber finish, or a contemporary all-white aesthetic, there’s guaranteed to be something to suit your tastes and preferences. Read on below to learn more!