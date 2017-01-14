Your browser is out-of-date.

21 ways to renovate your home with very little effort

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Is your home looking a little drab, dull or dowdy? Is it simply asking for a refresh and a rejuvenating remodel? And finally, are you on a budget? Updating a home to look stylish often costs more than most of us would like to spend, but luckily, there are plenty of inexpensive ways to give your home a chic boost, without breaking the bank.

We’ve gathered 21 simple updates that are sure to impart a revitalised aesthetic, while ensuring your don’t spend your life savings in the process. Would you like to learn more? Read on below and check out our top tips!

1. Take some time to clean and disinfect your bathroom tiles

homify Eclectic style bathroom
2. Add recessed LED lights underneath cabinets for added ambience

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
Kitchen

3. Check out this gorgeous doorstop that is inexpensive and adds a little rustic style to your home

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Natural Rope Knot Door Stop

4. You know that old, shabby doormat? Replace it for a fresh new one!

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Upper Park, Loughton

5. Have your interior doors deteriorated? Renovate or replace them for new ones, lubricate hinges and voilà!

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

6. Shield your floor by adding protective covers to your tables, chairs and sofas.

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Living Room

7. Look after your leather furniture by applying special wax or oil to protect the longevity of the material

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile
8. Wall murals are creative, interesting and inexpensive – pick one to suit your home and brighten a hallway with ease

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black

9. Hooks are a useful way to keep small items out of the way and organised

homify HouseholdHomewares
10. Keep all of your fixtures and fittings polished and in good order

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
If your bathroom is looking a little worse for wear, you may need to chat to a professional. You can easily find a bathroom designer via the homify website – head over here and select one today!

11. Add fresh flowers to impart a feeling of energy and vivacity to your home with minimal cost

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Ceramic Cactus Vases

12. Check out this gorgeous wall stencil, which adds character and charm to the bedroom

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers

13. Review your lighting and employ multiple sources to evoke ambience and mood within your room

Open Plan 1st floor Living room Imperfect Interiors
Open Plan 1st floor Living room

14. Audit your closet and robe to provide your home an orderly and stylish update

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
15. Do you find laundry all over the floor? Try a simple yet stylish laundry basket to add a chic level of organisation in your home

Tricks laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue laundry basket,blue,woven,stylish,bathroom
Tricks laundry basket

16. Try interesting bulbs with colourful cords to add an eye-catching, mood-enhancing feature

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
Bare bulb fabric flex light

17. Have your rugs or carpet cleaned professionally

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
18. Pay attention to your kitchen’s design and arrangement, adding a rail for utensils to increase accessibility and usefulness

Kitchen with range cooker Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Kitchen units
Kitchen with range cooker

19. Freshen your air, as well as your home’s ambience with oil burners or diffusers

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
20. Repaint furniture or shelving for a renewed aesthetic

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves, Diagonal Furniture Diagonal Furniture Study/officeStorage
Tomado Floor Standing Shelves

21. Frame artwork or photography for inexpensive wall décor

HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
HAM Screen Prints

Did any of these tips or tricks assist your new home update? If you’d like more encouragement, we think you’ll enjoy: 12 budget ways to decorate a small living room

The dreamy hillside home for a happy family
Do you have any other tips or tricks for our homify community?

