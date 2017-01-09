12 kitchen errors we all make but need to avoid!

If we told you that you're probably making some critical errors with your kitchen design, you might scoff and say that we're wrong. But when you see out list of silly mistakes that so many of use make, we think you'll have to admit to at least one! Kitchen planners are so lucky in that they know every inch of every kitchen they design and can help clients to avoid silly mistakes, but if you're tackling the design process yourself, what should you be wary of? Take a look at our list of common kitchen errors and keep them in mind for when you revamp your space, as we don't want you repeating your mistakes, do we?