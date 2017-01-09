Your browser is out-of-date.

This shabby bungalow gets a brilliant modern makeover

There are some makeover tours that simply highlight a few small tweaks carried out to make a home look better. But there are others that reveal a comprehensive transformation, exploring the home with a whole new look. Today's transformation adventure deals with the complete metamorphosis of an old home undertaken by the architects at Janete Krueger Arquitetura E Design. In its new incarnation, this home is sleek, chic and modern. Let's take a closer look to see how they did it!

​Before: dilapidated structure

This home was literally a shambles before the makeover. The old and peeling paint and seepage-ridden walls made for a look which would put anyone off. The slanting roof also needed new shingles and the gate was flimsy at best.

​Before: a lifetime of neglect

The facade reflected years of neglect and appeared to serve only the most basic functional needs. The old backyard was a badly planned space, clearly visible from the rear portion of the yellowing boundary wall.

​Before: work in progress

The heaps of sand, cement and rubble clearly signified that progress was underway and that the home would soon get a makeover. We can't wait to see what the designers and architects have managed to do with this home!

​After: unparalleled modern style

This modern facade is a radical change from what we saw previously! The white columns holding up the porch, the sleek cement-tiled driveway and the linear contoured area in front give it an impressive modernist aesthetic.

​After: a charming look

The beautiful space inside the house has been finished in airy white, with many eclectic pieces imparting a wholesome feel. The white home with its pillars and open-plan layout plays host to solid wooden furniture and colourful accents, while the white kitchen boasts numerous practical solutions.

​After: welcoming dining area

The dining area is finished with a classic lazy Susan in the centre of the round wooden table. The picnic-style texture of the table and the chairs make it all look rather whimsical, while the courtyard behind closes the gap between indoors and outdoors.

​After: warm, modern kitchen

This modern kitchen has been done up in warm wooden tones with contemporary white inlay work. The floor, too, has some stone detailing, while the large window brings in plenty of sunshine. The counters stand against both walls for plenty of easy functionality.

Inspired by this home transformation? Us too! Check out another makeover here: From crumbling ruin to dream family home

