​6 beautiful ways to create a simple courtyard

The courtyard is a magical space where you are both indoors and outdoors at the same time, in which you can breathe fresh air in the security of your home. If you're lucky enough to have space for a courtyard, take a look at these 6 gorgeous ideas from the gardeners at Hirayama Chamber Store, and make the best of your precious outdoor area! There's bound to be an idea that works for you, so enjoy…
In this courtyard, the designers have created a beautiful brick barbecue that is simple and blends in well with the wooden deck and green surroundings. This barbecue is a like a brick kiln with a grill attached on top. You can easily seat yourself at the edge of the deck and work your way around it so that you have a sumptuous meal. The rest of the space has been done up with proper landscaping and floral delights.
While many designers and landscaping artists may say that you need to stick to one or two elements, this is not necessarily true for most courtyards. You can easily play with repurposed wood, florals, succulents, shrubs, trees and even stones and pebbles for an eclectic look. These elements will help the space come alive with a vibrant and natural quality.
Exposed cement can also be a good-looking and chic element one can use outside the home. Create a path with this material or do up a wall of exposed cement and let some lights play on it for an elegant effect. If you're using cement for a pathway, then remember to give it a rugged texture and line the sides with stones and shrubs.
One can also make use of raw driftwood and stone to fashion a look that resonates with nature at its best. This effect can be applied to a deck or trail, depending on the amount of space that you have. Line the sides with grass and shrubs for a wholesome green aesthetic.
You will need to carefully select the trees and plants in this space so that you have a well-organised look that suits the terrain and climate. Use a profusion of various plants to make an eclectic and bright statement. Opt for plants with coloured leaves so that you have some cheery hues in your space.
You can't go wrong with a classic and charming fence! Pick a simple timber design and play with neutral tones and the colour of wood and stone to make a subtle statement.
For more brilliant home ideas, check out: 12 beautifully simple hallways and corridors to copy