A small house full of comfort

We don't know who started the rumour that small homes can't be beautiful, stylish and fully functioning, but whoever it was will certainly be eating their words, once they see today's project. Designed by an architect that clearly had an affinity with proving that good things can come in small packages, this home is everything we'd ever want or need and we think that once you've seen the details, you'll feel exactly the same way too! If you've been considering building a home for you and your family, don't start until you've seen what you could create, on a relatively tiny budget!
Starting at the back, you can instantly see that this home is charming, cute and totally geared towards family living, what with the perfectly landscaped rear garden in place. The pale cream render looks gorgeous and really keeps the home feeling light and fun, while also blending in the white accents seamlessly.
This might be a small house, but it certainly hasn't been overlooked in terms of the finishing touches that really make or break a home. Take this external path as an example; it would have been easy to simply shingle it, but instead, smooth terracotta tiles have been laid and a neat border created. Wow!
White accents, cream render and warm red terracotta tiles are all working together here to create a perfect materials palette that totally overshadows the small proportions of the house itself. With such a sleek and beautiful façade in place, how could you possibly focus on the bijou size?
Would you have ever guessed that a small home could contain such a large and fabulous kitchen? We have to admit that we think it's a shock! We are particularly impressed by the innovative design that sees low-level windows offering not only great views, but also a constant flow of fresh air too! The plain white cabinets neatly mirror the exterior finish and with beautiful mosaics in place too, there is a really high-class feel.
We always love to see handy breakfast bars in kitchens and this one certainly doesn't disappoint! With a wooden facade, it look soft and gentle, yet still impactful and makes casual dining a piece of cake in what we assume is the real heart of the home. The bar is so well-placed too, as we're about to show you!
What we love most about this breakfast bar is that it doesn't take up any extra room, per se, as it has been mounted to the back of what would have been a kitchen island. Offering a handy counter backstop on the kitchen side and a comfortable dining spot on the other, it looks amazing!
Small homes can sometimes fall into the trap of being decorated far too plainly, in a bid to make more of the space available, but we can see that wasn't a problem here! With fantastic touches of personal style at every turn, there can be no doubting the decorating credentials of the owners here, nor their interests.
Not many homes go all out in terms of bathroom design, but with a rich, dark and opulent wallpaper here and a chunky wooden vanity shelf, there have been no corners cut! Some simple accessories and an eye-catching mirror finish the look perfectly and make for a very enigmatic room!
Just look at this alternative bathroom! While the first one was dark and brooding, this one seems to be the exact opposite, with bright glittering finishes everywhere! The mosaic tiles look stunning, while cool marble and simple lines create a contemporary, fresh space. What a way to make a small home exciting and unpredictable at every turn!
