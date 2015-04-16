6 wardrobes you'll want

Finding the perfect wardrobe is very rarely an easy task, unless you happen to get really lucky and just end up being in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. Many people never manage to achieve the level of storage actually required to comfortably keep all their clothes in one place, and have to compromise by squeezing so many coat hangers onto one rail that it’s almost impossible to see each individual piece of clothing.
Why is it that this particular storage problem is such a common one for such a lot of people? Possibly it’s partly because a wardrobe of sufficient dimensions to hold even an average or slightly above average amount of clothes is inevitably going to be an enormous piece that will dominate any space it’s in. If you haven’t found one that is absolutely perfectly visually as well as practically, then, it’s understandable that you might be hesitant to give over such a large section of your bedroom floor space to a piece of furniture that doesn’t totally reflect your tastes and preferences. In those circumstances, perhaps many people find it better to stick to a less obtrusive, even if less functional, wardrobe.
But, believe it or not, there really is a wardrobe out there for everyone – and this ideabook is a great place to start the search.
This gorgeous yet understated wardrobe brings traditional elements of traditional Japanese design into the bedroom. Its neutral colours, simple lines and lack of over-the-top ornamentation means it fills a great deal of space without dominating it. Because its look is not too strong, it would also be compatible with a wide range of interiors, whether or not they contained any other Japanese-influenced features.
It’s not just pretty but sensible too, with several spacious sections divided up into different types of storage catering to different types of item. There’s even a full chest of drawers integrated into the middle.
Opulent, elegant and very, very proud, this is a wardrobe for those who want to infuse every aspect of their lives with a little bit of luxury.
Your clothes themselves can be as much a part of the design of your room as the furniture you use to store them – as seen here, where the display has been as perfectly ordered as a set in a play.
If you’ve fallen in love with a particular wardrobe but the wood isn’t what it used to be, a coloured wash like this one can help conceal a multitude of sins.
Having a bedroom with an unconventional shape need not be a barrier to having adequate storage, as this picture demonstrates. In fact, this can provide the perfect opportunity to invest in some neat fitted wardrobes like these ones, that will keep everything tucked away behind partially concealed doors and instantly make your bedroom feel tidy, even when it isn’t. This is the smart choice for those seeking a minimalist aesthetic, too.
This is another example of clothing itself bringing something special to a room; in this case, colour. This fitted wardrobe has been built without doors in order to leave its contents open to public view.