6 wardrobes you'll want

Finding the perfect wardrobe is very rarely an easy task, unless you happen to get really lucky and just end up being in exactly the right place at exactly the right time. Many people never manage to achieve the level of storage actually required to comfortably keep all their clothes in one place, and have to compromise by squeezing so many coat hangers onto one rail that it’s almost impossible to see each individual piece of clothing.

Why is it that this particular storage problem is such a common one for such a lot of people? Possibly it’s partly because a wardrobe of sufficient dimensions to hold even an average or slightly above average amount of clothes is inevitably going to be an enormous piece that will dominate any space it’s in. If you haven’t found one that is absolutely perfectly visually as well as practically, then, it’s understandable that you might be hesitant to give over such a large section of your bedroom floor space to a piece of furniture that doesn’t totally reflect your tastes and preferences. In those circumstances, perhaps many people find it better to stick to a less obtrusive, even if less functional, wardrobe.

But, believe it or not, there really is a wardrobe out there for everyone – and this ideabook is a great place to start the search.