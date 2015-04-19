How to decorate your hallway console

The hallway console—an often overlooked yet crucial piece of furniture for any stylish entrance, corridor, or foyer. Generally disregarded, and unfortunately omitted from many interior renovations, hallway furniture is essential to functional daily domestic operation. As the workhorse of the home, a hallway console’s day never ends. As you stumble down towards the kitchen for breakfast in the morning, it is the first thing you see. When you rush out the door to work and return after a hectic day, the hall console is there ready to take your coat, hold your keys, as well as any other necessary items. This pillar of home décor is an invisible yet important mainstay in any stylish and well-designed space.

Treat your console table with respect and ensure you decorate it accordingly—take a few helpful hints from homify, check out the following examples, and learn how to masterfully create a smart and stylish entrance or hallway.