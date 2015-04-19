How to decorate your hallway console

The hallway console—an often overlooked yet crucial piece of furniture for any stylish entrance, corridor, or foyer. Generally disregarded, and unfortunately omitted from many interior renovations, hallway furniture is essential to functional daily domestic operation. As the workhorse of the home, a hallway console’s day never ends. As you stumble down towards the kitchen for breakfast in the morning, it is the first thing you see. When you rush out the door to work and return after a hectic day, the hall console is there ready to take your coat, hold your keys, as well as any other necessary items. This pillar of home décor is an invisible yet important mainstay in any stylish and well-designed space.
Treat your console table with respect and ensure you decorate it accordingly—take a few helpful hints from homify, check out the following examples, and learn how to masterfully create a smart and stylish entrance or hallway.
This hallway console table just screams style. From the rustic bench-like table to the rough ceramic and metal pots and planters, this space is perfectly balanced and evokes a sense of luxury and flair. To create an entrance such as this in your own home, consider implementing a bucolic aesthetic enhanced with rich textiles, and differing textures. Try mixing different pieces together and filling the space with a selection of interesting and charming items. Ceramic pots combined with rusty metal pails, wicker baskets and bright fresh pink blooms can all contribute to the overall ambience and provincial character of your home.
Bring a little tribal culture into your home with some well-chosen and thoughtful hallway ornaments. Simply choose a modern timber console, wicker table runner, and timber bowl replete with colourful ornaments. Add to this some statuettes, fresh floral bouquet, and you will have an intriguing and interesting entrance hall. In this example, the tribal elements work particularly well as the timber of the floorboards blends effortlessly with the raw natural elements of the tribal and ethnic accessories.
Looking for something effortless and simple? Take a look at this beautifully designed hallway console. The linear form of the table is matched extremely well with the long mirror located directly above. For your own abode, try a simple yet contemporary piece of furniture adorned with elegantly chic pieces of ornamentation such as candleholders, and picture frames.
If you only have a small space within your home, or simply want a piece of furniture that is unique or interesting, try a wall mounted console. This cute little corner works wonderfully as it brings life and interest into the space. Try a salon style wall, or selection of art prints and pictures, paired with crystal ornamentation, silver bowls, and a glossy black table.
If you want to evoke a little bright vivacity into your space, then look no further than this stylish and bold console. The dark black timber of the table is matched wonderfully with a vivid blue wall and further enhanced by the rustic yellow and aqua ornamentation. To keep this space elegant yet eclectic, the traditional brass lamp and botanic butterfly print bring a sense of exuberance and fancifulness.
This hallway console is pure fun. From the bright pink table to the abundant floral blooms, the space is lively, welcoming and fun. Try incorporating a little light-hearted life into your entrance or corridor with some botanical printed rugs, pearlescent patterned wallpaper, and symmetrical wall sconces. To add a little pizzazz, why not try mixing and matching your colour scheme, choose subtle walls, and a bright statement piece of furniture.
The traditional, rustic and homely console table is an age-defying classic. This space shows how a sturdy piece of timber furniture can add an element of vigour and strength to a space. Combined with a stylish hallway runner and warm table lamp, this area is cosy, comfortable and welcoming.