homify 360°: barn conversion, Tuscany

Certain styles of architecture and interiors are impactful not for the innovation of their design, but rather for the exact opposite: the reassuring familiarity of the associations they evoke, the quiet certainty about the kind of experience they suggest.

Such is the case with this wonderful barn conversion in the Tuscany region of Italy, which was brought to life by local company MB Architecture. The intentions behind this home are clear: the architects didn’t strive for innovation for the sake of innovation or for gratuitously gimmicky design tactics, but instead set out to create a simple, traditional home so warmly unpretentious that no guest could fail to feel that they belong there, however fleeting the duration of their visit.