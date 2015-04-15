The Jack White House, Veneto

Designing the entire interior of a house, from top to bottom, is a task that will always come with plenty of its own challenges, no matter how experienced the designer behind the project may be. Despite this, there are those who choose to place additional restrictions on their work, making those challenges all the more intense. Studio Ceron & Ceron, for example, decided to decorate this house in Veneto, Italy almost entirely in monochrome tones. There are a few minor exceptions to this rule in certain parts of the house, as we will see, but on the whole the interior is impressively free of all colours. Not only that, it comes with a healthy dose of rock-tinged rebelliousness – as you might well expect from a house named after Jack White…
This striking sculpture, striped like a barcode, acts as the most suitable hostess imaginable for this unique home. The dark sections of her body stand out starkly against the bright white canvas of the walls, ceiling and floor, almost entirely unbroken in its consistency. Inbuilt ceiling lights provide illumination without interrupting the white landscape as a hanging lamp might.
The carefree swirls that form the banisters are fairly minimal in their design, and yet there is still a sense of luxury and indulgence about them. Perhaps it can be attributed to the extreme confidence they seem to convey. The steps themselves, meanwhile, manage to deviate subtly from the monochrome rule, being outlined in a soft off-white that highlights the pleasing, accordion-like pattern formed by their silhouette.
Just like the hallway, the living room is brightly lit, but this time through a combination of floor lamps, inlaid ceiling lights and subtle lighting placed all around the border of the ceiling. That huge window helps a lot too, of course. There are just enough touches of black here and there to prevent snow blindness upon entering this room – but only just.
A daring floor-to-ceiling padded headboard and slick monochrome bedding give this room a rock-n-roll edge. The polished wood floors may not be black, but they come close enough to keep the space feeling faithful to the general colour scheme.
Lights inlaid in the floor lead the way to this luxurious area, where wood tones take the place of black.
There’s little here to distract from all that white, but very slightly different shades have been used to prevent the room from becoming too overwhelming or monotonous. Oversized glass candle holders, and the white candles within, provide a great decorative focal point for the simple glass table.
In the kitchen, a fire is lit behind the square window that looks out onto the dining room – meaning the flames are visible to guests as they eat. That enormous picture of glasses, so perfectly chosen for this house and this colour scheme, dominates the space, creating a point of interest in a room that might otherwise run the risk of spearing under-furnished.