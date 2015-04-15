The Jack White House, Veneto

Designing the entire interior of a house, from top to bottom, is a task that will always come with plenty of its own challenges, no matter how experienced the designer behind the project may be. Despite this, there are those who choose to place additional restrictions on their work, making those challenges all the more intense. Studio Ceron & Ceron, for example, decided to decorate this house in Veneto, Italy almost entirely in monochrome tones. There are a few minor exceptions to this rule in certain parts of the house, as we will see, but on the whole the interior is impressively free of all colours. Not only that, it comes with a healthy dose of rock-tinged rebelliousness – as you might well expect from a house named after Jack White…