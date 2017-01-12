Your browser is out-of-date.

16 life-improving tricks for those with little wardrobes

상도동 반달집, 리슈건축 리슈건축 Modern dressing room
Sure, we all dream of a Carrie Bradshaw-esque robe brimming with haute couture and an endless array of shoe options, but chances are we’re apartment dwellers, with little to no space, in need of some serious organisational tips and tricks. Luckily homify is here to help!

Your wardrobe is an essential piece of bedroom furniture, organising your garments, as well as keeping everything neat and orderly. To help you along the way we’ve gathered our top 16 life-improving ideas for those with little wardrobes. If you lack space, or if your current setup is starting to spill out into a chaotic mess of clutter, you should read on below and find a solution today!

1. Add doorknobs

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

Get prepared for the next day by hanging everything so it is ready to go!

2. Exploit those corners

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

Dark corners can be a great place to store boxes of shoes or other accessories.

3. Add wall baskets for convenience

Inspiration, Korbo Korbo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Korbo

Inspiration

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

These are perfect for scarves, gloves or pretty much any small accessory.

4. Separate dead space with a plush drape

Французский уголок в "Балтийской жемчужине", Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Eclectic style dressing room
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

This extra wardrobe space is excellent for seasonal wear or storage.

5. Pack up and store your clothes each season

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON, DPS ltd. DPS ltd. Modern dressing room
DPS ltd.

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON

DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.

Although Hong Kong’s winter is fairly mild, you can pack away items such as coats and sweaters when the warmer weather starts to set in.

6. Audit your shoe collection

Bespoke shoe cabinet In:Style Direct Classic style dressing room
In:Style Direct

Bespoke shoe cabinet

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Yes, we know this is difficult! However, throwing away, donating or selling any shoes you no longer need will save you space in the long run. Be ruthless, do it today!

7. Hang items on the wall

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Classic style dressing room
Tim Wood Limited

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

Wall space is valuable and perfect for accessories or handbags.

Does your bedroom require a serious update or makeover? If you’re unsure where to begin you can easily find an interior designer/bedroom planner via the homify website – head over here and get started today!

8. Be sneaky with your storage

Barnsbury Park, ReDesign London Ltd ReDesign London Ltd Eclectic style dressing room
ReDesign London Ltd

Barnsbury Park

ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd
ReDesign London Ltd

Try a stool or seat with a lift up lid and in-built storage.

9. Fold what you can, hang the rest

Leather Floored Walk-In Wardrobe homify Modern dressing room
homify

Leather Floored Walk-In Wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

Realistically, tops with fine knits or fabric last longer and are safer when folded. Save space and fold as much as you can, hanging your key pieces.

10. Repurpose bedroom hallways, nooks or corridors

Belsize Park Gardens, Living in Space Living in Space Dressing room
Living in Space

Belsize Park Gardens

Living in Space
Living in Space
Living in Space

These spaces can offer storage, and are perfect with additional rails added for hanging clothes.

11. Utilise and employ every centimetre of space

Loft Conversion , Progressive Design London Progressive Design London Modern dressing room
Progressive Design London

Loft Conversion

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

If you have an awkward loft, it could potentially be converted into a dressing room.

12. Add cupboards in your spare rooms

상도동 반달집, 리슈건축 리슈건축 Modern dressing room
리슈건축

리슈건축
리슈건축
리슈건축

Ensure your bedroom wardrobe only contains your garments, and relocate any other odds and ends into cupboards elsewhere.

13. Make the most of your hanging space

Victorian Townhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Modern dressing room
Etons of Bath

Victorian Townhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

If you have plenty of hanging space, consider adding bulky items such as scarves, belts or ties.

14. Clean out your wardrobe each season

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Only keep what you really need, and donate, gift or sell pieces that are out of style or unlikely to be worn.

15. Embrace the open shelf

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura
Camila Chalon Arquitetura

Add open shelving to your bedroom as a practical way to increase your storage.

16. Turn a small, unusable room into a dressing area

VESTIDORES, CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L. Classic style dressing room
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.
CARE MOBILIARIO MADRID,S.L.

A small room that is not used very often could potentially be converted into a stylish and wonderfully practical dressing space for your ‘Sex and the City’ moment of glory!

Would you like to check out more inspiring bedrooms? Check out: 15 original décor ideas for small bedrooms and continue reading with homify!

What are your essential wardrobe requirements? 

