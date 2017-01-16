The charming white house with a twist

Today’s feature dwelling is a real stunner, and we know your going to love it! Pack your bags folks, because we’re heading to Vienna, Austria to take a rare tour inside one of its finest rural homes. Designed by the team at Wunschhaus, this beautiful family abode combines modernity and tradition to create a striking villa that truly sets itself apart from the rest.

Perfect for horse lovers, the property comes with beautiful stables that are decked out with all the latest amenities, while preserving the old-fashioned aesthetic and ambience. Well-maintained and gorgeous, this home will impress even those with the most discerning of tastes. Ready to take a peek inside? Read on below and find out more…