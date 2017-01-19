Your browser is out-of-date.

37 ways to create your own vertical garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
In this day and age of cramped and compact living, you can easily feel a world away from flora, fauna and the natural environment. Luckily Hong Kong boasts a range of impressively large green spaces, but is it enough?

Since we spend a huge volume of time between both our apartment and the office, it’s all too easy to succumb to concrete jungle fever. Do you feel fatigued, disconnected or lacking a connection with nature? To combat the symptoms of inner city living, it’s often a good idea to impart a little foliage into your life.

However, with such compact living comes a lack of space, which is why we’re going to take a look at 37 stylish vertical gardens. Ready to begin? Check out the gorgeous greenery below, and pick your favourite today!

1. Upcycle old window shutters to create and interesting place to hang your pots

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
2. Choose species that adapt well to vertical cultivation such as these lush ferns

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
3. Creative vases are ideal as an attention-grabbing feature

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
4. Combine several different varieties of plants for an interesting setup

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
5. Add water fountains for a calm Zen influence

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
6. This bamboo example incorporates different wall-mounted frames for an engaging arrangement

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
7. This living artwork is wonderfully unique

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
8. Just because you only have a column to hang your foliage doesn’t mean you cannot have a brilliant vertical green space

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
9. These integrated vases are perfectly practical and unique

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
10. Don’t be afraid to take up a whole wall with your plants – the space will definitely feel lively and refreshed!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
11. Orchids are an unlikely yet beautiful alternative to more traditional options

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
12. This bold black glass option offers an eye-catching contrast to the plant life

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
13.Do you have a blank wall on your balcony? The space might look perfect with a bright and energetic green wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
14. Classic wire elements are easy to install, as well as imparting classic elements and features

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
15. For a modern rustic approach, this timber frame ticks all the boxes

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
16. Characterful and charming, these terracotta pots look simply gorgeous

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
17. Repurpose some timber beams to hang your plants in a vintage fashion

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
18. Employ hanging plants that will delicately drop to the floor

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
If your home’s garden is unappealing, and you’re unsure where to begin—head over to homify’s professional directory, find a landscape expert and get started today!

19. Greenery in the bathroom adds vivacity, as well as lowering the humidity, which can reduce mould spores

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
20. Traditional ferns haven’t lost their appeal, and this wall garden shows us why!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
21. Try a coloured feature wall to work with, or to contrast, your array of plant life

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
22. This elegant timber setup looks perfect against the wall of this compact balcony space

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
23. Want a green wall? Why not add two?

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
24. If you have plain stucco on your terrace, a collection of greenery can look superb

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
25. This stone wall is complemented beautifully with the array of vertical plants

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Tropical style garden
26. Play with geometry and take some cues from this example

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
27. A simple overhead vertical garden instantly adds personality to your home

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
28. Bromeliads are an enduring and stylish option that should definitely be considered within your home

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
29. Aquariums aren’t just for fish; they also make great terrariums that can be affixed to the wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
30. Go for a rustic aesthetic and emulate this design below!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
31. Vertical walls harmonise beautifully with small spaces, adding character and charisma with ease

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
32. This large timber pallet incorporates a rustic ambience, and looks great against the blue wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
33. For a bright alternative, add a touch of colour with your plants

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Tropical style garden
34. To ensure your green wall looks dense and lush, combine the plants closely together

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
35. Make a statement by using a single plant hung against a timber wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Tropical style garden
36. Go vertical with a long and linear setup that looks interesting and beautiful

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
37. A sustainable material, bamboo looks great and adds an eco-friendly touch to your terrace or balcony

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
Want more garden inspiration? Check out: 22 simple and beautiful fences for your garden and keep reading!

Did these gardens inspire you to grow your own?

