37 ways to create your own vertical garden

In this day and age of cramped and compact living, you can easily feel a world away from flora, fauna and the natural environment. Luckily Hong Kong boasts a range of impressively large green spaces, but is it enough?

Since we spend a huge volume of time between both our apartment and the office, it’s all too easy to succumb to concrete jungle fever. Do you feel fatigued, disconnected or lacking a connection with nature? To combat the symptoms of inner city living, it’s often a good idea to impart a little foliage into your life.

However, with such compact living comes a lack of space, which is why we’re going to take a look at 37 stylish vertical gardens. Ready to begin? Check out the gorgeous greenery below, and pick your favourite today!